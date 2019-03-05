Almost 2,000 tickets sold for Class B regionals

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh State Field House could see over 3,500 people come through its doors Wednesday as three sporting events will take place, including a Division III women’s hockey playoff game and Class B regional semifinal featuring the Glens Falls Indians and the state’s all-time leading scorer, Joseph Girard III. Tickets for the basketball game are available at gofan.co/nysphsaa7.

PLATTSBURGH | The biggest high school basketball show in the state is coming Wednesday evening, and tickets are selling fast.

As of 9:55 a.m. Tuesday morning, ticket sales for the Class B regional semifinal games at the Plattsburgh State Field House were just shy of 2,000 with 1,985 having been sold through the gofan.co/nysphsaa7 website.

Basketball games will be taking place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., while a Division III women’s hockey playoff game is also set to be played at 5 p.m. in the adjacent Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.

Section VII Executive Director Matthew Walentuk said those who purchase online tickets would be guaranteed a seat for the basketball games.

“We encourage all fans to purchase their mobile ticket in advance to ensure they gain entrance to the event,” said Walentuk.

STATES BEST PLAYER IN TOWN

In the Field House, the night features the greatest scorer in New York State history — Joseph Girard III, of Glens Falls High School, as the Indians take on Plattsburgh High in a contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

A senior for the Indians, Girard has scored over 4,500 career points — over 1,200 more than the next best player in state history — boy or girl.

This season, Girard is averaging 49.8 points per game, having committed to play college ball at Syracuse University next year.

At the Section II championship game, Girard scored 52 points in defeating Schalmont 77-56 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The game was announced as a sellout at the arena which has 4,774 seats not including additional floor seating when used as a basketball court.

Section VII did not announce how many tickets would be sold for the event but urged more have been sold than are left.

HOCKEY, GIRLS BASKETBALL ON TAP

The Plattsburgh High — Glens Falls Class B boys regional semifinal is just one of three games scheduled to take place at the Field House complex Wednesday.

The evening starts at 5 p.m. with the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team hosting Endicott College in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament in the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena, located within the Field House complex. The game could end approximately between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., Northeastern Clinton will take on Mechanicville in the girls Class B regional semifinal in the Field House. Anticipated game time would have the game ending between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m., prior to the boys game.

NYSPHSAA Section VII basketball tickets grant admission to both basketball games Wednesday evening while tickets for the women’s hockey game will be on sale as the Field House box office will open at 3:30 p.m.