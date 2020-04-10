Alpine skiers are All-Americans

× Expand Photo by NCAA VT-040420-SPORTS-Alpine-All-Americans_WEB Middlebury All-Americans: Ali Nullmeyer, Lucia Bailey, Nina Reichhelm and Waitsfield-resident Tim Gavett.

MIDDLEBURY | Four members of the Middlebury alpine ski team earned All-American honors at the recent NCAA Championships. The event was shortened to just two days of racing, with the alpine team competing in the giant slalom on day one at the Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana. The top-10 finishers in the race were deemed All-Americans.

The women’s squad placed all three racers in the top eight to finish second overall. Junior Lucia Bailey led the pack, finishing the race fifth overall with a two-run time of 1:54.52. She was ranked fourth in the slalom and 15th in the giant slalom this season for the Panthers. Bailey placed in the top-11 nine times this year, with season-best third-place efforts in the slalom at Vermont, Bates and Williams. She owned five top-five finishes in 2020.

First-year racer Ali Nullmeyer moved up five spots from her first run to place sixth at the championships, covering the course in 1:54.83. She made an immediate impact on the collegiate scene this winter by placing second in her first race (slalom) at the Harvard Carnival. She went on to win four events this year, including the slalom races at Vermont, Colby and Middlebury. Nullmeyer completed the sweep at her own carnival by capturing the giant slalom as well. She is ranked second overall in the East in the slalom and was named the EISA Rookie of the Year. Nullmeyer missed two carnivals this winter while competing for Team Canada on the World Cup circuit.

Rookie Nina Reichhelm had a great second run, moving from 20th to eighth place with a time of 1:55.41. She excelled in the giant slalom during her first season, ranking 12th in the eastern rankings. Reichhelm placed a season-best fifth at Williams, with eighth-place efforts at Vermont and Bates.

Sophomore Tim Gavett of Waitsfield led the men’s squad on day one, going from ninth into a tie for sixth place in the GS, completing his two runs with a time of 1:48.21. He recently earned a spot on the EISA First Team, after earning second-team honors a year ago. Gavett finished the year ranked second in the slalom and eighth in the giant slalom.

Gavett took home three victories this winter, earning the best time in the slalom at Harvard and Middlebury, while winning the giant slalom at Williams. He placed in the top-10 in all eight races he completed this winter. ■