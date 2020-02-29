Amell, defense lead SLP to hockey final

× Expand Keith Lobdell SLP scored a 7-2 win over Beekmantown Saturday, advancing to Tuesday's Section VII championship game.

SARANAC LAKE | Dylan Amell scored a hat trick for top seed SLP, who held fourth seed Beekmantown to 13 total shots on net in a 7-2 win in the sectional semifinals Saturday.

Anders Stanton made 11 saves for the SLP win, while Bailey Bartholomew and Carter Sturgeon each had a trio of assists.

Rhett Darrah, Tyler Hinckley, Hugo Hobson and Jon Kratts also scored for SLP, while Ben Munn had a pair of assists and Noah Munn-Jennings one.

SLP took 60 shots in net in the game, with Beekmantown goalie Riley Hansen making 53 saves. Dalton Kane and Collin Latinville each scored for the Eagles, with assists going to Gavin Fessette and Cody Repas.

SLP will now face Saranac in thee Section VII final, which will be held Tuesday, March 3, 7:45 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House. The game was moved from Monday to accommodate the two days of semifinal postponements due to inclement weather.