Amell headlines CVAC boys hockey all stars; Hansen, Carpenter named all state

PLATTSBURGH | The leading scorer for the Section VII champion boys hockey team leads the list of Champlain Valley Athletic Conference all stars, while the top scorer and goalie in the league were named to Division II all state teams.

Amell MVP

SLP senior Dylan Amell was named the most valuable player in the CVAC this season, helping to lead his team to the Section VII title while scoring 17 goals and recording 23 assists in the 2019-20 season for 40 points, placing him third on the CVAC points list for the season.

Hansen, Carpenter All State

Beekmantown sophomore netminder Riley Hansen and Saranac senior sniper Austin Carpenter, both named to the CVAC all star first team, were also named all state selections for the season.

Hansen was named as a second team goalie, leading the CVAC in every statistical category as he held opponents to a 2.34 goals per game average in 22 games played, making 668 saves for a .928 save percentage in 1,002 minutes between the pipes.

Carpenter was named as an honorable mention all state forward, as the senior led the CVAC in goals (25) while being second in the league in assists (24) for a season-high 49 points.

First team

Beekmantown sophomore Dalton Kane, SLP sophomore Carter Sturgeon, Northeastern Clinton junior Lucas Bedard and Cougar junior Noah Gonyo were also named to the CVAC first team.

A forward for the Eagles, Kane led the team with 16 goals while also providing helpers to his teammates with 18 assists for 34 points on the season.

On defense, Sturgeon ran the point for the SLP attack, assisting 23 times while scoring four goals on the season for 27 points, second on the team behind Amell.

At forward, Bedard led the Cougars in scoring with 17 goals and 30 points overall, while placing second on the team with 13 assists.

Playing on both sides of the red line, Gonyo had eight goals and nine assists, both placing him third on the team, while scoring 17 points on the season.

Second team, honorable mention

SLP coach Keith Clark was named the CVAC coach of the year.

The CVAC second team included Plattsburgh High senior goalie John Dublanyk; Saranac senior defender Garrett Adolfo and sophomore forward Hayden Buckley; Beekmantown senior defender Cody Repas; NCCS senior forward Zachary Miller and SLP junior forward Rhett Darrah.

All star honorable mentions went to SLP senior defender Ben Munn, NCCS junior goalie Ethan Garrand, Saranac senior goalie Erick Frechette, Beekmantown senior forward Collin Latinville and PHS senior forward Seamus Andrew.

Coach, sportsmanship

In guiding a first-year program to the Section VII title, SLP skipper Keith Clark was named the coach of the year, while Plattsburgh High was named the Ray Holmes sportsmanship award winner.