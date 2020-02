× Expand Hayden Colburn

PLATTSBURGH | Seamus Andrew scored in all three periods and assisted twice on goals by Ethan Kay and Tyler Reid as Plattsburgh High scored a 5-2 win over Saranac Tuesday.

Kay and Hayden Colburn each had two assists in the game, while Jace Lacey added one. John Dublanyk made 28 saves in the win.

Austin Carpenter and Hayden Buckley each scored and assisted each other for the Chiefs, while Zach O’Connell assisted on both goals.

Erick Frechette made 24 saves.