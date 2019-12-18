Applebee’s Tournament returns to Stafford Ice

× Expand File photo The fifth annual Applebee’s Winter Classic, hosted by the Beekmantown boys hockey team, will take place this weekend at the Stafford Ice Arena.

PLATTSBURGH | Beekmantown boys varsity hockey coach Justin Frechette has helped put together an annual tournament he believes is the high school version of the annual PrimeLink event for local Division III college schools.

The Applebee’s Winter Classic will be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, at the Ronald B. Stafford arena, which also is home to the PrimeLink when Plattsburgh State hosts.

“We always have some of the best teams in the state as part of this event, which I think is one of the best high school hockey tournaments in the state outside of the final four,” said Frechette. “John Jay is a team that played in the final four last season, Rye is one of the best teams from their league and Northeastern Clinton is really good again this season. It will be a great two days of hockey.”

Frechette added the support of Applebee’s has been great for the tournament and those who take part.

“Applebee’s and their general manager Rob Geiger have been phenomenal to us each year,” he said. “We are grateful for their partnership in the event.”

Games start Dec. 21 with John Jay taking on NCCS at 4 p.m., followed by Rye and Beekmantown at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Rye will skate against NCCS at 11:30 a.m., while the Eagles will host John Jay at 2 p.m.