Area basketball teams tally late-season victories

× Expand Photo provided The 2018-19 North Warren boys basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Nate Hoper, Ryan Miller, Wyatt Gereau, Anthony Girard, James Steen, (rear): coach Jeremy Whipple , Caleb Morehouse, Mario Willette, Tanner Dunkley, Jack Buckman and Reece Bradley.

WARREN COUNTY | Several basketball teams in northern Warren County defeated rival squads this week, advancing their 2018-19 campaigns as winter sports’ regulation season approaches its conclusion.

On Jan 4, the North Warren boys basketball team defeated Fort Edward by a score of 66 to 51 in an Adirondack League game, which shifted North Warren into a winning season record.

Cougar sophomore Anthony Girard, a 5’6” sophomore, wowed the crowd with his 28-point scoring tirade — a career record — which included 4 three-point shots. Junior guard Reece Bradley followed with 16 points and 6’3” sophomore center Tanner Dunkley contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Morehouse, Wyatt Gereau, Jay Hopper, Jack Buckman, Nate Hopper and Ryan Miller also contributed to the score.

Logan Catone was the top scorer for the Forts with 12 points.

The game’s momentum shifted in the last half — North Warren establish their lead with a 26-6 third-quarter scoring spree, and the Forts answered back with a 21-13 fourth-quarter effort.

With the victory, North Warren is now 6-5 overall.

LAKE GEORGE BOYS ADVANCE UNDEFEATED STREAK

The Lake George boys basketball team, reigning state champions, continued their dominance of Adirondack League play Jan. 4 by defeating Hadley-Luzerne 78-53.

Top scorer was 6’ 6”senior center Chris Becker with 22 points, followed by senior forward Mason Flatley with 17 points, and senior guard Connor Vidnansky with 13 points.

Those score totals include Flatley’s four three-point shots and Vidnansky’s three from afar.

Dan McMahon was the top scorer for the Eagles with his 26 points.

Lake George’s feat of winning three state championships in the last six years has undoubtedly factored in their current ranking as the No. 1 Class C team in the state, although five other teams have undefeated records as of Jan. 6.

WARRENSBURG BOYS DEFEAT WHITEHALL

The Warrensburg boys basketball team defeated Whitehall 56-38 with a steady, determined effort throughout the Jan. 4 league game.

Senior forward/guard Evan MacDuff was top scorer with 23 points which included 3 three-pointers, followed by freshman guard Dan Cunniffe with 17 points, which featured four treys. Senior forward Brandon Bailey contributed 13 points, and junior guard Mike Tyrell added three points.

Austin Barnao scored 14 points for the Railroaders. The Burghers’ win improved their record to 4-6 overall.

BURGHER GIRLS RETAIN PERFECT 2018-19 RECORD

Meanwhile, the Burghers girls basketball team advanced their unbeaten streak by defeating Whitehall Jan. 4 by a score of 60-32.

Spearheading this victory were junior guard Abigail Ranous with a career-high 20 points, senior forward Megan Hughes with 19 points and 8 rebounds, junior point guard Hope Boland with 9 points and 5 assists, and sophomore guard Sara Langworthy with 6 points and 4 assists. Adding to the effort were senior Danielle Baker with 4 points and 6 rebounds, senior Dianne Curtis with 6 rebounds, and junior Aubrey Ranous with 2 points.

Zoe Eggleston was the high scorer for Whitehall with 14 points.

With the win, Warrensburg advanced to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the league.

COUGAR GIRLS' WINNING STREAK INTERRUPTED

Also on Jan. 4, Fort Edward girls basketball team — unbeaten for 2018-19 in the Adirondack League — defeated North Warren by a score of 53-43. The battle ended a five-game winning streak for the Cougars.

Routinely in this game, Fort Edward’s tough defenders kept the Cougars away from the goal.

Sophomore Emma Phelps was high scorer with 16 points including 2 three-pointers, followed by senior point guard Sydney Gagnon with 11 points including 2 baskets from afar, and senior forward Jodi Bartlett with three treys for 9 points, and senior center Jaclyn Urtz with 6 points.

With the loss, North Warren drops back a notch to 7-4 overall for 2018-19.

LAKE GEORGE GIRLS SMOTHER HADLEY-LUZERNE 72-29

On Jan. 4, the Lake George Warriors girls basketball team defeated Hadley-Luzerne with a steely defense and a balanced offensive attack.

Senior 6’2” center Graceann Bennett was high scorer with 22 points and 10 rebounds, followed by senior guard Jade Baker and junior center Ava Pushor with 10 points apiece, plus senior point guard Alysia Kane and sophomore guard Rachel Jaeger with 9 points each. Senior forward/guard Sam Jeckel contributed 5 points, sophomore forward Jasmine Burke added 4 and senior forward Nikki Hladik chipped in 3. Jaeger had 9 rebounds and Baker had 4 assists.

Hadley-Luzerne was led by Kassidy Plummer with 16 points.

With the win, Lake George advanced to 7-2 overall.