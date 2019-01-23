Area basketball teams tally late-season victories

× Expand Photo provided The 2018-19 North Warren boys basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Nate Hoper, Ryan Miller, Wyatt Gereau, Anthony Girard, James Steen, (rear): coach Jeremy Whipple , Caleb Morehouse, Mario Willette, Tanner Dunkley, Jack Buckman and Reece Bradley. On Jan. 4, the team demonstrated their potential by winning an Adirondack League game against Fort Edward by a score of 66-51. Photo provided

WARREN COUNTY | Several basketball teams in northern Warren County defeated rival squads this week, advancing their 2018-19 campaigns as winter sports’ regulation season approaches its conclusion.

On Jan. 18, the North Warren boys basketball team defeated Hadley-Luzerne 68 to 56, advancing their 2018-19 record to 8-4 in the Adirondack League, 9-6 overall. In defeating the Eagles, the Cougars exhibited the savvy playmaking and team chemistry that has given their squad considerable momentum in recent weeks.

In this game, the Cougars had offensive production across their roster. Sophomore 5’6” guard Anthony Girard was top scorer with 25 points which included two 3-pointers, Jay Hopper followed with 16 points; Caleb Morehouse and Tanner Dunkley each scored 8 points, Jack Buckman tallied 6 points and Reece Bradley chipped in 5. Both Morrehouse and Bradley tallied 9 rebounds each.

On Jan. 12, North Warren defeated Salem 70-61, powered by an offensive tirade lead by Girard, who scored a career-high 38 points, which included two treys and 14 from the foul line.

Three days earlier, the Cougars beat Whitehall 62-52 with Girard scoring 23 points, followed by Tanner Dunkley’s 22 and Reece Bradley’s 9.

On Jan 4, North Warren outlasted Fort Edward by a score of 66 to 51 in the league game which shifted North Warren into a winning season record.

Girard wowed the home crowd with his 28-point scoring tirade — at that time also a career record — which included 4 three-point shots.

Junior guard Reece Bradley followed with 16 points and 6’3” sophomore center Tanner Dunkley contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Morehouse, Wyatt Gereau, Jay Hopper, Jack Buckman, Nate Hopper and Ryan Miller also contributed to the score.

The game’s momentum shifted in the last half: North Warren established their lead with a 26-6 third-quarter scoring spree, and the Forts answered back with a 21-13 fourth-quarter effort.

LAKE GEORGE BOYS ADVANCE UNDEFEATED STREAK

The Lake George boys basketball team, reigning state champions, continued their dominance of Adirondack League play Jan. 18 by defeating Warrensburg 75-33. With the victory, Lake George advanced to 11-0 in the Adirondack League and 13-0 overall.

Top scorer for the Warriors was 6’6” senior center Chris Becker with 30 points and 10 rebounds, followed by senior forward Mason Flatley with 14 points and nine rebounds, and senior guard Connor Vidnansky with 12 points.

For Warrensburg, senior forward/guard Evan MacDuff was top scorer with 17 points plus 14 rebounds, followed by freshman guard Dan Cunniffe with 8 points and 4 rebounds.

Lake George’s feat of winning three state championships in the last six years has undoubtedly factored in their current ranking as the No. 1 Class C team in the state as well as their unbeaten record which stretches back to early 2017 with 41 consecutive victories.

WARRENSBURG BOYS DEFEAT WHITEHALL

The Warrensburg boys basketball team defeated Whitehall 56-38 with a steady, determined effort throughout the Jan. 4 league game.

MacDuff was top scorer with 23 points which included 3 three-pointers, followed by Cunniffe with 17 points, which featured four treys. Senior forward Brandon Bailey contributed 13 points, and junior guard Mike Tyrell added three points.

The Burghers’ win improved their record to 4-6 overall.