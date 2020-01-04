Area girls basketball teams finish off 2019

Photo by Jenn March LG v Corinth Mara Knoop Lg Lake George senior guard Mara Knoop attempts to block a shot by a Corinth player Dec. 20 in a girls basketball game between the two schools. This matchup was a pivotal one for the Warriors, as it was their first victory of the 2019-20 season — and it was a against a very competitive team.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg girls basketball team continued to advance in their season’s campaign, as they won two games but experienced their first loss of this season.

On Dec. 20, Warrensburg cruised over North Warren 62-29 with senior guards Abigail Ranous and Hope Boland leading the charge with 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Burghers had balanced scoring across their roster: following the productive back-court duo of Ranous and Boland were junior guard Sara Langworthy with 9 points, senior forward Aubrey Ranous with eight points, sophomore Olivia Frazier with 7 points, followed by senior center Tenisha Tyrell with 6 points. Also, sophomore guard Abby Cheney and senior guard Kaylee Olden each sank one three-pointer.

Leading North Warren was sophomore Nicole Buckman with 11 points, followed by senior Jodi Barlett and junior Kaitlyn Kramar, each with 9 points. After leading 53-20 after the first three quarters, Warrensburg substituted freely in the fourth stanza, giving their younger athletes some competitive experience against the Cougars, a team that over the last five years has been quite strong.

On Dec. 13, Warrensburg buried Fort Ann by a score of 66-19, bouncing back after a loss to Corinth four days earlier.

In the game against the Cardinals, Abigail Ranous had one of her best games of the season, scoring 24 ooints, followed by Boland with a solid 17 points and Aubrey Ranous with 12 points. Olden scored 4 points, Tyrell scored three, and Cheney scored two. Also hitting one field goal each were senior forward Ann Prosser and sophomore forward Audrey Steves. Efficient on the boards were Tyrell with 8 rebounds, while Ranous and Frazier had 5 each. Boland was credited with 4 assists while setting up plays for the Burghers.

The Burgher’s tenacious defense contained Cardinals’ lead scorer Sarah Paige to 8 points.

Warrensburg was likely fired up to defeat the Cardinalls — 2-2 before this game — after losing 37-47 on Dec. 9 to Corinth.

In that earlier game, the Tomahawks guarded Abigail Ranous and Boland closely, containing them to 4 and 2 points respectively— a feat that no other team has accomplished in two years. With these offensive threats stalked by Corinth, Aubrey Ranous, Langworthy and Tyrell stepped up to score 9, 8 and 4 points respectively.

Alexa Abbatantuono, who scored 19 points, was Corinth’s offensive power for the evening.

After a game against Hudson Falls on Jan. 2, the Burghers have two away games, one against Hudson Falls on Tuesday Jan. 7, followed by a game against Whitehall on Friday Dec. 10.

North WARREN DEFEATS LEAGUE RIVAL

The North Warren girls basketball team won an Adirondack League victory Dec. 27 as they defeated Hadley-Luzerne 48-26.

All the Cougars contributed to the victory. Junior Kaitlin Kramar was top scorer with 17 points, followed by sophomore Nicole Buckman with 124, and senior Lauren Monroe with 8. Senior Jodi Bartlett contributed 5 points, and junior Dani Kersey chipped in 4. Madison Lent was high scorer for the Eagles with 14 points.

Warriors win first matchup On Dec. 20, the Lake George girls basketball team tallied its first win of the 2019-20 season, battling back from a two-point halftime deficit to defeat Corinth 44-29 in an Adirondack League contest.

Junior forward Mikayla Duffy was top scorer with 18 points and 8 rebounds, followed by senior forward Ava Pushor with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Seniors Mara Knoop and Gabby Marchello plus sophomores Emma Abrantes and Brenna Metivier added either 2 or 3 points each. Abrantes was active on the boards, tallying 6 rebounds. ■