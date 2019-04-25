Area softball teams compete prior to spring break

× In an April 17 game against Hartford-Fort Edward, Warrensburg’s Mikayla Rothermel winds up for a pitch.

LAKE GEORGE | This last week, Lake George’s softball team advanced their season’s campaign by accomplishing two wins before taking their off-cycle spring break.

Lake George defeated Granville, 19-2, April 16, then a day later shut out Argyle, 7-0 — advancing their season record to 7-1 and their Adirondack League tally to 4-0.

Against the Generals, Lake George sophomore pitcher Tyler Bergman experienced a day worthy of the school record book: on the mound, she struck out 11, and at the plate she hit a two-run homer, a triple, a double and a single as well as taking a walk.

Her teammates senior Julia Heunemann, freshman Brooke Benjamin and junior Ava Pushor also had productive days, hitting one double each. While Bergman was credited with five RBIs; Pushor and senior Rebecca Jaeger earned two each. Over the game, Bergman had four hits, while sophomore Olivia Gates, Pushor and Heunemann had two hits each. Jaeger, her sophomore sister Rachel, Benjamin and Casey-Lynn Burbo had one hit each.

Against Argyle, The Warriors had a stellar defensive day. Four-time All-Star pitcher Rebecca Jaeger threw 10 strikeouts, while Pushor and sophomore catcher Alli Zilm had 10 putouts each. Gates, Zilm and Benjamin had two hits each; while Heunemann, Pushor and sophomore Madeline Gorey had one hit each. Gates had four RBIs, while Rachel Jaeger, Rebecca Jaeger and Gorey each contributed one.

On April 16, North Warren had a standout day, defeating Hadley-Luzerne, 23-8, tallying nine hits to the Eagles’ two. Olivia Viele pitched the game. Mattelyn Beadnell and Eliza Brown hit doubles.

Their win advanced their season’s record to 4-2 overall.

Warrensburg continued to experience headwinds this season as they experienced three losses over last week. The Burghers lost to Corinth, 18-9, April 15 — primarily due to the Tomahawks slugging six home runs over the game and staging an eight-run rally in the third inning. That game was followed a day later by a nonleague 7-3 loss to Greenwich — and an 13-6 loss to Hartford-Fort Edward April 17.

Against Corinth, Isabella DeAmelia slugged a home run and a double. In the game with Greenwich, Sophie Reed hit a double and was credited with two RBIs, and both Hope Boland and Isabelle DeAmelia hit two singles.

In the Hartford game, the Burghers had 10 hits to the Tanager’s seven. The highlight of the day for the Burghers were DeAmelia’s home run, double and an RBI — going 3-for-4 at the plate.