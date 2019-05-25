Area softball teams gain key wins as season nears conclusion

× The 2019 North Warren Varsity Softball Team includes (front, left to right): sophomore Kaitlyn Kramar, junior Jodi Bartlett, freshman Nicole Buckman, freshman Isla Tait, junior Lauren Monroe, junior Michaela DeFranco, (row 2): Coach Debra Varsames, seniors Rosie Lewis, Eliza Brown, Mattie Beadnell, Jackie Urtz, Olivia Viele, and Sydney Gagnon, coach Chris Jay, and (rear): coach Ralph Bartlett. (Not pictured): Gracie Glascock. The Cougars defeated Hartford-Fort Edward, 4-1, May 15 in an Adirondack League crossover game with Olivia Viele pitching.

WARREN COUNTY | With a tight defense backing up pitcher Tyler Bergman, Lake George eked out a 3-2 victory May 17 over Fort Ann — until recently ranked the No. 1 Class D team in the state — to win the Adirondack League consolation game that lifted them to third place. Through 2018, Fort Ann won eight straight Section II championships.

Bergman garnered 12 strikeouts — but she was also productive on offense, going 2-for-2, stealing two bases and scoring a run. Ava Pushor was credited with an RBI and a stolen base; Alli Zilm scored a run, Olivia Gates had an RBI and Rebecca Jaeger stole a base.

Two stellar eighth-graders helped Whitehall win their first-ever Adirondack League title May 17 by defeating Salem, 7-1. Railroaders pitcher Madison Guild kept the Cardinals off guard, and Vinna Jensen hit a two-run homer to lead the offense.

On May 16, Salem defeated Lake George, 5-4, to advance to the league finals. Their semifinal win was powered by a five-run rally in the seventh inning. Lake George had beaten them, 8-1, two weeks earlier.

Warrior Rachel Jaeger tallied three hits, Gates slugged a two-run homer and Rebecca Jaeger hit a double in the suspenseful game.

North Warren showed strength as they approached the end of their season this week, defeating Hartford-Fort Edward, 4-1, in an Adirondack League crossover game with Olivia Viele pitching.

Highlights for the Cougars were Viele’s eight strikeouts and an RBI; Lauren Monroe hitting a double; Jodi Bartlett going 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles; Katelyn Kramer 2-for-3 and hitting an RBI; and Eliza Brown hitting a single and an RBI.

Viele demonstrated her abilities as she resolved two bases-loaded situations as well as curbing the Tanagers’ last-inning offensive surge.

Warrensburg won two games as they approached the end of their season, defeating Granville, 11-5, May 15, and beating Hadley-Luzerne, 9-2, a day later.

Burgher pitcher Mikayla Rothermel was credited with both wins. Against Granville, Bella DeAmelia whacked a triple, scored two runs and had two RBIs — and Kaylee Olden slugged a double and two RBIs.

Against Hadley Luzerne, Rothermel obtained nine strikeouts; and Megan Hughes went 2-for-4 batting, hitting a double and three RBIs.

On May 13, the Burghers held up well against Salem, which came into the game 7-2 in the league. Warrensburg catcher DeAmelia performed well on defense, containing the Generals’ persistent offense. The high points for Warrensburg include Sydney Gerrain’s double, Meg Hughes’ RBI, pitcher Rothermel’s three strikeouts and DeAmelia going 2-for-3.

Seedings for softball sectionals were expected to be announced May 21, and the initial games of the tournament to be played later in the week.