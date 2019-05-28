Arnold records historic win in golf sectionals

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Regan Arnold lines up what would be his match-winning putt as the Willsboro sophomore won the Section VII individual golf title at Craig Wood Golf Course May 24. See more photos from this event online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

LAKE PLACID | Regan Arnold became the first player in MVAC history to win the Section VII individual golf title May 24 at Craig Wood Golf Course.

After leading by one stroke after the first day, Arnold found himself on the comeback trail during the final nine holes, as Saranac’s Nik Hamel carded a two-under 35 on the front nine for a seven-stroke lead.

Things turned on the back nine, however, as Arnold completed his comeback with a birdie on the par-3 17th hole before carding a bogey on the finishing par-4, while Hamel left his tying attempt short.

“I wanted to win,” Arnold said about his thoughts coming into the second day. “Nik played a great front nine, so on the back I just wanted to play to par and see if he would come back to me.”

Arnold finished with an 80 on day two for a two-day total of 166, while Hamel finished with a 79 and two-day total of 167.

“I am so happy right now,” Arnold said. “I had so much fun here the past two days — so much fun. I am going to try and do my best at states and have fun on a great course.”

Beekmantown’s Hugo Chavanchankij also shot an 80 in the final grouping, but was unable to gain ground on Arnold, carding a 167 to tie for second.

STATE TEAM DECIDED

Moriah's Thomas Clarke made the Section VII state team, placing eighth after the two-day tournament at Craig Wood Golf Course.

Along with the top three, nine golfers qualified for the state tournament May 31 through June 3 at Cornell University, including Seton Catholic’s John Glover (170), Lake Placid’s Hunter Wilmot (174), Peru’s Keegan Smith (175), Lake Placid’s Jack Armstrong (178), Moriah’s Thomas Clarke (181) and Northeastern Clinton’s Ben Lloyd (182).

Beekmantown’s Dalton Kane and Saranac’s Ian Zurlo finished tied for 10th at 184, with Kane winning in a playoff to be the alternate for the Section VII state team.

In total, 26 high-school golfers made the second day of the Section VII tournament. They included Jeffrey Miller (AVCS - 186), Brady Tromblay (LPCS - 188), Chase Letourneau (NCCS - 189), Nolan deGrandpre (PHS - 190), Lawrence Lobdell (WCS - 191), Austin Carpenter (PCS - 192), Jake LaDeau (CPCS - 193), Jack Thomas (AVCS - 195), Brendan Bullock (LPCS - 197), Greyson Giroux (PHS - 201), Clayton Spaulding (Ti - 202), Gavin Coryea (SCS - 203), Zach Churco (SLCS - 206), Ben Fredette (NCCS - 208) and Foster Ovios (Seton - 209).

Schroon Lake was the lone school to not have a golfer make the second day, as Harrison Gereau led the Wildcats with a 117 for 18 holes, with the cut line at 101.

BOMBERS WIN TEAM TITLE

On day one, the Lake Placid Blue Bombers reclaimed the Section VII team title with a 10-stroke win over second-place Saranac.

“I knew we had a slight chance, but this one is really satisfying,” Blue Bomber coach John Glinski said. “Losing the players we lost and to reclaim the title is great. I was lucky to pick up Jack Armstrong who transferred in and my three and four guys really improved this season and shot in the 90s.”

Wilmot led the Blue Bombers with a first-day 90, while Armstrong and Tromblay shot 92 with Bullock carding a 95 for the top four Lake Placid scores.

Cole Jacques added a 103, two strokes off the cut line.

Glinski said he is excited for the future of the team because of their age and competitiveness.

“It is nice to see going forward because we are young and they push each other and are competitive,” Glinski said. “I have always been a firm believer that competition among your team is very good.”

FIRST GIRLS STATE TEAM

Saranac's Alivia Waldron looks over her shot while Tekla Fine-Lease of Seton Catholic watches. The two will be the first to compete for Section VII at the NYSPHSAA girls golf tournament at Deerfield starting May 31.

For the first time, Section VII will send a girls team to Deerfield.

Saranac’s Alivia Waldron will lead the two-player team after shooting an 86 on day two from the traditional women’s tees. Waldron also shot a 93 on the first day of the tournament for the Chiefs, playing from the traditional men’s white tees.

The other Section VII representative will be Seton Catholic’s Tekla Fine-Lease, who carded a 111. She followed in the footsteps of her brother, Willsboro graduate Paul Fine-Lease, who made the state boys tournament last season.