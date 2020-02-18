AuSable’s Douglass earns 200th career win against Warriors

× Expand Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley head coach Jamie Douglass talks with Eli Douglas during a foul shot against Willsboro Tuesday. Douglass earned his 200th win as coach of the Patriots.

WILLSBORO | AuSable Valley boys varsity basketball coach Jamie Douglass picked up his 200th career coaching win Tuesday night, as the Patriots scored a 62-26 win over Willsboro in non-league action.

“It is an awesome milestone,” said Patriots senior Luis Perez, who scored 21 points in the win. “Coach deserves it. He works so hard with us and spends so much time with us. I am happy for coach and I am glad I could be part of the team that got it for him.”

“That’s my man,” said senior Carter Matzel. “He has done so much for us.”

“He is the best coach I could have asked for,” added senior Evan Snow.

Focus on the postseason

For Douglass, the 200th career win was something he hoped could be a springboard for a team already on a nine game win streak.

“It means I want our team to win seven more this year, finish strong and get back to Glens Falls,” said Douglass. “We have a tough row to hoe right now. I never want to overlook anyone in our division because on any given night, any team can beat you if you do not get out there and defend.”

Douglas started his coaching career 25 years ago as a Modified A coach at AuSable Valley, taking one year off for his career while working his way up the ranks to the varsity coaching job, which he has held for the last 16 seasons.

For the game, Douglass said he was happy with the team, and for his seniors who have been part of a 14-5 season so far.

“I knew they wanted to win more for me then they did for themselves,” said Douglass. “For me, Luis, Evan and Carter have never played on a winning high school basketball team and they have been with me for a while, so I am very happy for them and the success they have had this year.”

Douglass also gave credit to his coaching staff.

“I have John Konowitz who has been here with us all the time and I have Mike Maloney and Javier Perez along with my JV staff and Andrew Bombard,” he said. “We have stuck together and we all do our little thing.”

Building character, defense

Douglass said the key for his program has always started on the defensive end of the court and his players' desire to commit to that end.

“It’s always been you have got to be able to play good, hard, man-to-man defense,” he said. “We have built our program on that and it has been proven to be successful in the past and we just play hard-nosed basketball. We have not always had the tallest guys, the fastest guys or the best shooters, but we have always been able to defend.”

Douglass added he feels his players have been able to learn more than just the game through the style of ball they play.

“In all of my players, I see the desire to win and the faith they have in their family and community that if we stick together we can work through the hard times and the bad times and succeed in the end. I hope that is something they take with them into the rest of their lives.”

Getting the win

After an 11-8 opening quarter, the Patriots used their trademark defensive pressure as they outscored Willsboro 19-3 in the second and 21-5 in the third before both teams emptied their benches.

“We started off a little slow and were turning the ball over,” said Perez. “Once we got it down on defense, which coach usually rides us to play defense hard, that is when we started to pull away.”

Eli Douglas added 12 points in the win, while Ryan Doner scored eight, River Hanf six, Matzel six, Spencer Daby two, Snow two, Eli Snow two, Korvin Dixon two and Nate Doner one.

For Willsboro, Stephen Leibeck scored six points, with Nick Reithel adding five, Jared Ball five, Regan Arnold three, Justin Joslyn three, Everett Cassavaugh two and Jaycob Gough two.

Looking ahead

The Patriots will host Seton Catholic Thursday before finding out who their first round opponent will be in the Section VII/Class C playoffs next week.

“We started out 2-4 and we stayed with the motto of 'all for one and one for all' and concentrated on our defense,” said Douglass. “I have always said prepare for the best team in your division, and the rest will fall into place.”

In this case, the best in the division is also the best in the state, as 19-1 Moriah is ranked number one in the Class C writer’s poll.

“We are just trying to put everything we work on and practice towards getting us back to the Field House and winning in the Field House,” said Lopez.

“We are on a nine game win streak right now,” added Snow. “We are playing great defense, our offense is clicking and it feels good.”

“I think the biggest key is everyone buying into the style of game we want to play,” said Matzel. “It was a tough loss against Moriah but the focus now is to get back to the Field House and get a chance to play them again.”