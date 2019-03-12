AuSable, Beekmantown place fourth at bowling states

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Troy McDonald placed third individually at the NYSPHSAA Division II bowling championships March 10 in Syracuse.

SYRACUSE | The AuSable Valley boys and Beekmantown girls varsity bowling teams both placed fourth at the NYSPHSAA state bowling championships March 10 in Syracuse.

The Patriots, who entered the tournament as the defending state champions, finished with a six-game series score of 5,710, 503 pins behind state champion Lansingburgh.

The Eagles also placed fourth with a score of 5,221, 450 pins behind state champion Dunkirk.

The Section VII composite teams placed eighth in girls and 11th in boys.

PATRIOTS IN TOP 25

For AuSable Valley, Troy McDonald improved on his 10th place finish one year ago by placing third, rolling a 1,330 six-game series with a high game of 245, placing him four pins out of second place.

Andrew Terrell placed 15th overall with a 1,146 series and 227 high game, while Josh Eaton placed 18th with an 1,123 series and 227 high game.

Finishing in the top 25 were Tanner Forbes, who rolled a 1,061 series and 191 high game to place 23rd; and Logan Martineau, who placed 24th with a 1,050 series and 198 high game.

“If we could have hit a few more spares we could have been top three, but it was a good weekend for us and overall a great season,” Patriots coach Jeff Miller said.

Photo by Jill Lobdell Morgan Brunet of Beekmantown was the top bowler for the Eagles in the NYSPHSAA Division II championships March 10.

EAGLES PLACE FOURTH

Morgan Brunet led the Beekmantown girls team with a 1,118 series and 227 high game, placing 11th at the state meet after a top-three finish one year ago.

Ashleigh Barcomb placed 14th with a 1,055 series and 224 high game, while Paige (1,048-200) and Kylie Hilborne (1,046-202) placed 15th and 17th, respectively.

Alexis Cook finished two pins out of a top-25 finish with a 954 series and 211 high game.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Willsboro's Kayla Gay rolled a 1,080 series at the NYSPHSAA state bowling tournament March 9 as a member of the Section VII composite team.

GIRLS COMPOSITE

Northeastern Clinton’s Sabrina Phair had the fourth highest score Saturday, March 9, in the sectional composite meet, rolling a 269 in her fourth game to finish in 40th place with a 1,106.

Kathryn Bowman, of Peru, led the composite team with a 1,177 series and 226 high game, while Willsboro’s Kayla Gay was 45th (1,080-213), Peru’s Sarah Williams 46th (1,077-200), Peru’s Leita Ciolek 57th (992-203) and AuSable Valley’s Katelynn Miller 59th (956-198).

Photo by Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga's Axel Dedrick rolled a 1,049 series at the NYSPHSAA state bowling championships March 9 as a member of the Section VII composite team.

BOYS COMPOSITE

Beekmantown’s Jacob Deyo was the top scorer for the Section VII boys composite team, rolling a 1,156 series and 234 high game to place 32nd.

Ticonderoga’s Axel Dedrick had a 1,049 series with 201 high game to place 54th, followed by Northeastern Clinton’s Gabe Sisco (1,048-207) in 56th, Ticonderoga’s Gavin Fleury (1,043-206) in 59th, Beekmantown’s Jordan Deyo (1,041-208) in 60th and Beekmantown’s Damien Stutsman (1,025-189) in 62nd.