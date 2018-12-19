AuSable defense stifles Ti, Seton earns win

TICONDEROGA | The AuSable Valley boys varsity basketball team has been about defense first under head coach Jaime Douglass.

Tuesday night, the Patriots held the Ticonderoga Sentinels to 10 points in the middle two quarters and held league leading scorer Colton Huestis to just one basket in a 52-31 win.

Mason Douglas led the Patriots with 14 points, while Carter Matzel added 13, Evan Snow, 10, Luis Perez, 9, Connor Devins, 3, and Patrick Durgan, 2. Conall Tierney led the Sentinels with 9 points, followed by Jack Grinnell with 7, Bobby Condit, 5, Michael DuShane, 3, Nick Robarge-Green, 3, Kyler teReile, 2, and Huestis, 2.

× Tom Murray, of Seton Catholic, drives between Westport defenders McKenzie Stephens and Will Napper as he scored 27 points against the Eagles Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

In Plattsburgh, Tom Murray connected on five three-pointers and scored 27 points as the Seton Catholic Knights scored a 73-53 victory over Westport. Neil Yang added 17 points, while Matt Ladieu scored 11, Foster Ovios, 10, Tobiah Osborne, 4, Aidan Masten, 2, and Kolbee LaPoint, 2. For the Eagles, Blake Liberi scored 14 points with Hudson Stephens scoring 10, McKenzie Stephens and Will Napper adding 8 points each, Edward Nesbitt, 7, Cody Roy, 4, and Kaleb Pettit, 2.

× Tyler Phillips drives to the basket for Plattsburgh High against Saranac defender Jared Duquette Tuesday night. Photo by Nathanael LePage

The Plattsburgh Hornets jumped out to a lead early and kept the Saranac Chiefs at bay throughout the game in scoring a 59-49 win as Andrew Follmer scored 20 points to lead the Hornets with Bailey Pombrio added 18, Tyler Phillips, 9, Zach Bieber, 9 and Ian DeTulleo, 2. Connor Recore scored 18 points for the Chiefs, followed by Isaac Garman with 13 and Jarred Duquette, 13.

Chazy jumped out to a 32-14 halftime lead in scoring a 65-31 win over Keene, with Gabe Huchro leading the Eagles with 20 points. Alex Chapman added 15 points, while Bryce Panetta added 13 and Ben Norcross, 12. Aidan Lopez scored 16 points for the Beavers, followed by Sebastian Smith with 6.

In girls basketball, Lake Placid scored a 56-27 win over Minerva/Newcomb to pull their MVAC southern division record even at 3-3 on the season as Deidra Kellerman scored 21 points, Izzy Armstrong, 13, Grace Crawford, 8, Melanie Megliore, 4, Chelsea Moore, 4, Dylan Bashaw, 4, and Arnita Cecunjanin, 2. Kate Wimberly led Minerva/Newcomb with 10 points, while Chelsea Wright added 8 and Molly Deshetsky, 4.

- Photos from the Seton Catholic/Westport game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.