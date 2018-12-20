AuSable Valley sweeps PHS

× Expand Josh Eaton rolled a 669 series for the AuSable Valley Patriots Wednesday Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Ausable Valley Patriots got a career night from Josh Eaton with a high game of 238 and 669 series while Katelynn Miller had a 235 high game as part of a 640 series in their 4-0 victories over Plattsburgh High School (PHS) Wednesday.

Andrew Terrell was one pin behind Eaton with a 668 series, while Troy McDonald rolled a 646 triple and Tanner Forbes a 596. Breanna Lacy had a 557 series for the Lady Patriots while Madison Tromblee had a 511 triple.

For PHS, Mark Hagar had a 462 series for the boys, with Ian Bova adding a 158 game and Brendan Lee a 156. Rachel Hilchey had a 169 high game as part of a 376 series for the Lady Hornets.

Willsboro Warriors girls scored a 4-0 win over Moriah as Kayla Gay had a 213 high game as part of a 570 series, with Jade Phinney rolling for a 460 series in the win. Shyann Hargett led the Vikings with a 371 series, while Hannah Slattery rolled a 133 high game as part of a 328 triple.

Peru scored a pair of 4-0 wins over the Saranac Chiefs as Josh Trombley rolled a 609 series with a 244 high game for the Indians and Kathryn Bowman led the girls with a 213 game and 597 series. James Williams had a 524 series for the Indians, while Tommy Dubay added a 510 triple in the boys match and Sarah Williams scored a 530 series for the girls.

Saranac was led by Nick Pelerin’s 523 series, while Gabby Weir had a 377 series for the girls.

Ticonderoga got big games from Axel Dedrick and Gavin Fleury, as both scored over 200 in each of the six games in a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton. Dedrick finished with a 685 series, while Fleury followed with a 650. Zach Bush added a pair of 200-plus games for Ticonderoga, while Northeastern Clinton was paced by Gabe Sisco’s 243 high game and 681 series.

In the girls match, Sabrina Phair rolled a 234 high game and 630 series as the Cougars scored a 3-1 win over the Sentinels.

Kylie Hilborne had a 662 series for Beekmantown and Morgan Brunet followed with a 641 series as the Lady Eagles scored a 4-0 win over Chateaugay. Jacob Deyo led the boys team to a 3-1 win over Chateaugay with a 588 series.