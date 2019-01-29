AVCS clinches league title, Peru sweeps

× Troy McDonald rolled a 742 series and the AuSable Valley Patriots clinched the 2018-19 CVAC regular season title Monday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The defending Section VII and NYSPHSAA Division II champions have claimed their first crown of the season, winning the CVAC regular season title after scoring a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Monday.

The win earned the Ausable Valley Patriots their fourth straight league title as Troy McDonald rolled high games of 257 and 255 in a 742 series.

Tanner Forbes added a 643 series with a high game of 248, while Logan Martineau had a 594 series (203) and Josh Eaton rolled a 579 triple (206).

Brendan Lee had a 470 series to lead the Hornets, while Ian Bova added a 428 series.

In the girls match, Katelynn Miller had a 509 series with 189 high game as the Patriots scored a 4-0 win over the Hornets, with Breanna Lacy adding a 475 series (175) and Katrina Williams rolling for a 467 triple, while recording the high game of the match for the Patriots at 190.

Teagan Benjamin had a 149 high game for the Hornets, while Rachel Hilchey had a 139 high game and Sierra Hoisten a 134 high game.

INDIANS SWEEP VIKINGS

Peru scored a pair of 4-0 wins over the Moriah Vikings Monday at the Mineville VFW as James Williams rolled three games above 200 for a 630 series (223 high game) in the boys match and Leita Ciolek had a 235 high game and 625 series in the girls match.

Josh Trombley had a 549 series (201) in the boys match for the Indians, while Sarah Williams added a 542 series in the girls match.

For Moriah, Cayden Muller had a 349 series for the boys.