Baker’s fourth quarter run lands the Eagles the Class D crown

The Bolton Eagles won the Section VII/Class D title Friday against Schroon Lake.

PLATTSBURGH | Maria Baker scored the final six points of the fourth quarter for the Bolton varsity girls basketball team, earning the Eagles the Section VII/Class D title in a 39-28 win over Schroon Lake Friday.

“It was very similar to our last game — it was very close throughout and we were able to get motivated and pull it out in the end,” said Baker, who finished with 21 points, four rebounds and four steals.

“She has been through the battles,” said Bolton coach Luke Schweikert. “I have never seen a girls player in Class D take a stepback crossover and float in the air like she does.”

Schweikert said the win was a matter of each player doing the “little things,” needed in a win.

“It took everybody tonight,” he said. “It was impressive. Whether it was (Haven) Varney coming off the bench for some big minutes or the McGarr sisters (Alysha and Sarah) rebounding like maniacs. The bench was really tight tonight and did a good job communicating.”

Varney had two points and rebounds, hitting two free throws in what started the games final 8-0 run for the Eagles.

“Last year I played at St. Mary’s and this is just a huge step up,” said Varney, and eighth grader. “I have been terrible at free throws, but I have been working on it for all of these last four months and it finally came through and tonight, I got those free throws.”

“Haven hit those two free throws to pull us ahead and at that point, we knew we could do it,” said Baker.

“To be able to give her quality minutes as a 13-year old is incredible,” said Schweikert.

Alysha McGarr was a force on the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds to go with four points, while sister Sarah had two points and five rebounds.

“It was a nice game and everyone worked really hard,” said Alysha. “It was a combination of everyone working together to get what we wanted accomplished.”

“It was hard at times but it is one of the best things to win with my sister,” added Sarah.

“I’m so proud of Alysha and Sarah because they have grown so much and matured,” said Baker. “To be here and play the game they did was very impressive.”

“I am so beyond proud of Alysha and that was a key to getting the win,” added Kate Van Auken, who ended the game with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

“Our school has not won a title in about 14 years so it is insane — I said we would come back and let everyone know this was our year, and it is amazing to have done that,” Van Auken said. “We wanted to stay focused and get back to our roots on defense.

Skyler Scott added a rebound for the Eagles, while Jane Pfau was able to provide key minutes off the bench while still nursing an illness.

“We wanted to go back to basics in the fourth and getting the things we wanted to done,” said Scott.

For Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau scored nine points before fouling out in the final quarter, adding five rebounds. Dakotah Cutting scored eight points, while Kayli Hayden added eight, Allison Baker two and Brittany Mieras one to go with seven rebounds.

Ava Storman and Saige Shaughnessy each had a pair of rebounds, while Justice Kowal added one.

The Eagles (19-2) will now face the winner of the Fort Edward/Whitehall Section II championship game Saturday, March 14, at Beekmantown High School.