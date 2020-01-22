Baker joins teammates, friends on 1,000-point list

× Expand Keith Lobdell Maria Baker releases the free throw that would make her a member of the 1,000-point club in Bolton’s game against Lake Placid Tuesday. Baker finished with 31 points, putting her career total at 1,007 halfway through her junior year.

BOLTON LANDING | Maria Baker started the Bolton varsity girls basketball game against Lake Placid Tuesday needing 24 points to reach 1,000.

The Bolton junior scored 23 in the opening half — just missing out on hitting the milestone on a buzzer beater that was ruled a two-pointer — before stepping to the line and knocking down a free throw to become the 66th member of the Section VII girls 1,000 point club.

“I was a little bit nervous at the line, but our coaches always tell us to approach a free throw thinking we are at 999 career points and a make would be 1,000,” said Baker. “So tonight, that was actually the case.”

Baker joined teammate and fellow junior Kate Van Auken, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier in the season, also on a free throw against Lake Placid.

“It’s just a honor to be on a banner in my school with my best friend Katelyn and Maddy (Pratt), who played with us,” said Baker. “Katelyn and I have been friends since two or three and have been playing ball together our whole lives. We work very well together on the court and always have a great time together. I was very happy when she got to 1,000 and she was very happy for me tonight.”

Van Auken scored 11 points in the game, passing Pratt on the scoring list and finishing the game with 1,098 points. Baker currently sits at 1,007 after a 31 point performance against the Blue Bombers.

Baker scored 16 points in the opening quarter and seven more in the second, her last coming on a shot where she knew a three would have gotten her to one grand.

“I knew I needed a three and I thought I was there,” Baker said. “I really didn’t know where I was on the court when I got the ball, but I knew I needed to step back to give it a chance. I still wasn’t sure. I got back there and looked for the ref as soon as it went in, and they called it two.”

Bolton coach Luke Schweikert said he was happy with the way Baker got her 1,000th point.

“It would have been nice to have it end on a buzzer beater at the half, but I think it was pretty fitting it came from the line,” he said. “Kate got hers on a free throw, and Maria has been really clutch on the line for our team. Everyone talks about Molly (Showers') three in last years sectional semifinal, but we don’t get that shot if Maria does not hit two big free throws to tie the game just before.”

With the milestone now achieved, both Baker ans Schweikert said the Eagles can look ahead to the rest of the season, and just in time with a big game against Boquet Valley coming up Friday.

“They have taken us out of the sectionals that past couple of years (referring to the merged Westport portion of BVCS), so we want to get back at them,” said Baker. “We want to get into sectionals and go further, and that means winning the title.”

“We have a tough game on Friday so it was nice to get this out of the way and now she does not have to worry about it,” said Schweikert, adding he saw signs of his team and Van Auken coming out of what has been a two game shooting funk.

“Today was more of a lethargic pace and her teammates really like her so I think we were more interested in getting her points then playing our game,” he said. They were more nervous about it then she was, but Kate will get back on track. We have a lot of games in a short period of time with 12 games in 19 days. We are due for a couple bank shots to go in.”

Jane Pfau added three points and Sarah McGarr two for the Eagles, while Deidra Kellerman scored 12 to lead the Blue Bombers.