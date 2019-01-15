Balanced attack leads NAC over Saranac Lake

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Reed Lashway takes a free throw while Cody Lambert looks on earlier this season. Lashway and Lambert each scored 11 points as the Bobcats defeated Saranac Lake Monday.

ELLENBURG | Five Bobcats scored in double figures as Northern Adirondack scored a 68-44 win over Saranac Lake in CVAC inter-divisional play Monday.

Lucas Smart led the Bobcats with 12 points, while Tommy Bergeron, Brett Juntunen, Cody Lambert and Reed Lashway each scored 11 points in the win. Doug Roberts and Cody Peryea each scored 6.

For Saranac Lake, Jacob Shipman scored 11 points, while Zach Churco scored 9, Brooks Fletcher, 8, Dylan Stewart, 5, Grant Eckert, 4, James Catania, 4, and Almin Cirikovic, 3.

WELLS STAYS PERFECT IN MVAC SOUTH

Wells used a 41-29 first half advantage to score a 77-57 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions in MVAC southern division play. Brayden Drew scored 23 points to lead the Lions, while Lucas Lucieer added 12, Brandon Tromblee, 10, Ethan Graham, 9, and Chris Jones, 3.

CHAZY WINS BATTLE OF NORTH

In a battle between the two northern-most teams in Section VII, the Chazy Eagles pulled out to an 18-point halftime lead as they scored a 49-34 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Brice Panetta scored 21 points to lead the Eagles offence, while Alex Chapman scored 15, Gabe Huchro, 7, Ben Norcross, 4, and Aidan Huchro, 2.

Braydon Racine scored 9 points for the Cougars, while Ryan O’Donnell added 6, Bryan Claudio, 4, Spencer Trudo, 4, Thomas Gilbo, 4, Mason Supernaw, 3, Alex Gomez, 2, and Ben Collins, 2.

CHIEFS PUSH PAST WILDCATS IN SECOND HALF

Tied at 31-31 at halftime, the Saranac Chiefs used a 36-20 second half to score a 67-51 win over Schroon Lake.

Cogan Johnson scored 26 points in the win, while Issac Garman added 12, Jared Duquette, 11, Connor Recore, 8, Jack Mather, 5, Brady Hebert, 3, and Joe Webster, 2.

The Wildcats connected on 10 shots from behind the three-point arc, as Travis Dick hit four from long range and scored 16 points. Andrew Pelkey added a pair of threes and 12 points, while Collin Bresnahan scored 7, Cian Bresnahan, 7, Ryan Haneman, 6, and Gabe Gratto, 3.