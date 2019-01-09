Balanced scoring leads Middlebury past SUNY Canton

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Griffin Kornaker posted 10 points and six assists in last week’s victory SUNY Canton.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury utilized a balanced scoring output that saw six players in double figures and pulled away from SUNY Canton during a 100-66 victory Tuesday in Pepin Gymnasium.

Ahead 16-13 at the 13:00 mark of the opening half, the Panthers rattled off a quick 7-1 run over the next 2:11, grabbing a 23-14 edge on a three-point field goal from Joey Leighton. Middlebury put together a 13-3 spurt covering 2:09 for a 42-23 advantage via an old-fashioned three-point play by Jack Farrell with 4:14 left before the half. The Panther lead ballooned to as many as 30 (57-27) on a three from Matt Folger in the final seconds of the stanza.

In the second half, the Panthers used an 11-2 spurt to lead 74-38 with 14:02 left to play. The advantage later increased to 37 (84-47) on a layup from Max Bosco as Middlebury cruised to the victory.

Folger led six Panthers in double figures with 20 points to go along with career-high marks of 16 rebounds and six assists. Farrell posted 16 points, six boards and four assists, while Eric McCord tallied a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hilal Dahleh chipped in with 12 points, Bosco added 11 and six assists and Griffin Kornaker tallied 10 points and six helpers.

Robert Holliday, Jr. paced the visitors with 16 points and six rebounds, while Brandon Adkisson and Joseph Werner each added nine points.

Middlebury dished out a season-best 30 assists on 39 made baskets and held a 53-38 rebounding margin. The Panthers also held a decisive 28-4 edge in fast-break points.

The 24th-ranked Panthers (9-3) opened NESCAC play last Friday when they hosted Connecticut College while the Kangaroos (6-7) entertained Maine Maritime Academy on the same day.