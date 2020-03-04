Ball’s free throws, King’s block send Warriors back to Field House

× Expand Jill Lobdell Jared Ball releases the free throw that would end up being the difference in Willsboro’s 38-37 win over Crown Point in the Section VII/Class D semifinals Wednesday.

BEEKMANTOWN | The third seed Willsboro varsity basketball team showed once again it knows how to get to the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Regan Arnold scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Jared Ball made a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a 38-37 win over second seed Crown Point Wednesday.

“It was like practice — you step up there full of confidence and there’s nothing between you and the basket and you are going to put them in,” said Ball, who finished with four points, of his game tying and winning free throws. “The one to tie had the most pressure on it. Once I took that one and it felt good, I knew the next one was going in.”

Before the shots, Willsboro coach Jim Spring called Ball over to the bench for a quick talk.

“I wanted to calm him down a little bit and all I said to just get yourself set and you will knock them in,” he said. “It was great to have Jared step up and have that moment as a senior.”

Crown Point drove down the court and called timeout, giving them a chance for the last shot with 1.3 seconds remaining, with the last shot being blocked by Hunter King.

“We wanted to make sure we did not foul and switch on the screens and be in a position to play good defense when the ball came in,” said King.

Arnold provides spark in fourth

Tied at 27-27 entering the final eight minutes, Regan Arnold took the offensive game into his hands, scoring the first nine points of the quarter.

“I had a horrible game before the fourth and I needed to get something going because we were down and needed a spark, and I am happy I was able to do what was needed to help our team get a win,” Arnold (11 points) said.

“We all know Regan can play the game and he has been struggling lately,” said Spring. “He had dealt with some illness and to struggle through all of that and come through in the fourth quarter was huge.”

Strong start

The Warriors also had a strong start to the game, building a 16-7 lead in the opening eight minutes of play as Brennon Farney had 11 of his team high 14 points in the stanza.

“It really felt great and I am glad I was able to hit those shots so we could come out intense on offense, but (Crown Point) did a good job adjusting in the second, but we kept persevering,” Farney said.

“I think that can be contributed to us having the chance to have played the game against Wells where Crown Point had to sit through the quarterfinals,” Spring said. “I think we had a little advantage there and it gave us a strong start, but once they settled into the game it was a barn burner and dogfight from there on out.”

Defensive affair

For the second time this season, the two teams were locked in a defensive struggle throughout the majority of the game.

“We tried to keep playing as a team and keep lifting each other up,” said King.

“I’m exhausted and the last time we played them I was exhausted guarding him,” said Farney about marking Crown Point leading scorer Cody Crammond. “He his tough to guard off the dribble and chasing off screens.”

“Brennon did a great job in the first game and normally, I would not have him do that because he is one of the players were need to put the ball in the basket and not work that hard on defense, but he stepped up and did it,” said Spring.

“It is intensity and both of these teams wanted it so bad,” added Arnold about the effort from both teams.

King finished with eight points for the Warriors, as Stephen Leibeck added one.

For Crown Point, Crammond and Dylan Sours each scored 10, while Ross Thomas added nine, Noah Spaulding four and Cameron Harrington four.

The Warriors will now face top seed Schroon Lake Saturday, 3:30 p.m., at the Plattsburgh State Field House. For the Warriors, it is the fourth time in five years they will play on the first weekend in March.