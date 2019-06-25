Ball for all

× 1 of 7 Expand Tegan Brown celebrates after scoring a basket for the Beekmantown Eagles during the Section VII unified basketball finale event in May. × 2 of 7 Expand AuSable Valley’s Angel Kelley looks for a teammate during the Section VII unified basketball finale event at Beekmantown in May. Kelley, who played modified basketball in Westport for the past two seasons, got the chance to play at the varsity level this season through the unified program. × 3 of 7 Expand Ticonderoga’s Jack Perkins gives out fist bumps to members of his team, repeatedly saying, “best season ever.” × 4 of 7 Expand The Beekmantown Eagles unified basketball team. × 5 of 7 Expand The AuSable Valley Patriots unified basketball team. × 6 of 7 Expand The Ticonderoga unified basketball team prepares to break the huddle before the second half of their game. × 7 of 7 Expand The Plattsburgh High Hornets unified basketball team. Prev Next

BEEKMANTOWN | Beekmantown’s Tegan Brown received the pass from his teammate and was ready to dribble to the basket.

Another teammate set the screen for Brown, pointing him to where he should dribble the ball as he made his way toward the hoop.

Not only were his teammates pointing him to the hoop, but so were members of the opposing team — the AuSable Valley Patriots.

Brown made his way to the basket, rose up for the shot and watched as it bounced around the rim and in.

Jumping through the air in celebration, Brown was embraced by his teammates as they went down the court to play defense.

This is unified basketball.

Through a partnership with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and Special Olympics New York, the unified basketball program celebrated its third year in Section VII — which includes high schools from throughout the Adirondacks and North Country — with a finale event May 22 at Beekmantown High School.

“The results speak for themselves,” said Robert Sutphen, the athletic director at Ticonderoga, who also serves as the coordinator for unified basketball in Section VII.

“You speak with anyone who is associated with unified basketball at any school or who has been out to see it and it is probably one of the more positive things that can go on in a school community,” he continued.

“I think you are going to see it continue to expand. Section X has started with four teams this year and we will probably have the addition of one team next year. We welcome that. I could not be happier with the progress and we are right where we wanted it to be. You have more schools that want to do it and kids are starting to ask about it.”

In Section VII, there are currently seven schools who have varsity unified basketball teams: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Peru, Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga, who was the original unified team in Section VII.

The expansion in the region is part of a statewide explosion of unified sports.

“We started in Section II with 12 teams, now there are 164 and we have programming at some level in every section in the state,” said Kyle Walsh of Special Olympics New York. “We have a great partnership with NYSPHSAA where they have fully bought into our model of unified sports and they have opened a lot of doors to us getting into the schools.”

The partnership between NYSPHSAA and Special Olympics is known as Project Unify, with a goal to “combine athletes (players with intellectual disabilities) and athletes (players without intellectual disabilities) to create athletic teams for training and competition. Participation is rooted in the principle of meaningful involvement which ensures that every player is given an opportunity to contribute to the success of his or her team through their unique skills.”

UNIFIED OPENS DOORS

Angel Kelley walks into the gym with her teammates, sits down and starts to watch the end of the current game, all the while cheering for those on the court and talking with her friends.

Kelley, who now plays for the AuSable Valley unified team, has been given a chance to pursue her basketball career thanks to the unified program.

For the past two years, Kelley had been a member of the Westport Central School modified basketball team, the beginner level for high school sports in New York state.

She had the chance to practice with the team, travel with them and play in games — when she felt comfortable doing so.

She even got to score points in her final game.

Now, Kelley shines on the Patriots’ team, having scored double-digits in some games in a role she may have not been able to have in another school — varsity athlete.

“It is tiring and I am sore after games,” she said. “It has been fun playing with this group, I am going to miss it when the season ends.”