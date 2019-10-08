Barnett, Peru win pentathlon

× Expand Jill Lobdell Olivia Barnett of Peru was the individual winner of the CVAC Pentathlon Oct. 4.

PLATTSBURGH | Olivia Barnett scored 198 points for the Peru varsity swim team as the Indians took the top spot in the Section VII Pentathlon Oct. 4.

Barnett scored wins in the 200 IM and 100 free, while placing second in the 100 back and 100 breaststroke. Teammate Elle Garrow place second overall, with a win in the 100 back, second in the 100 free and third place finished in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Allison McCormick placed third for AuSable Valley with a second place finish in the 200 IM, while Allison Silver placed fourth for Plattsburgh High, followed by Emily McLane (PCS), Sydney Barnett (PCS), Andie Abdallah (PHS), Savanna Briehl (PHS), Alexis Hathaway (PCS) and Allie Coupal (PHS).