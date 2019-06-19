Baseball all-stars announced

× Expand File photos Members of the All-CVAC team include (from top left) MVP Russell Gallo III, Michael DuShane, Bryce Gautreau, Kaden Kowalowski, Kaden Myers, Ryan Bone, Frankie Kneussle, Noah Lederman, Sean Crowley, Zach Miner, Bryan Claudio, Ethan Garrand, Connor Devins, Dyllon Bougor, Jared Duquette and Cody Peryea.

PLATTSBURGH | The two Section VII leagues have selected their all-stars for the 2019 varsity baseball season.

In the MVAC, Chazy senior pitcher Ben Norcross and Bolton/Schroon Lake junior pitcher Andrew Pelkey shared the distinction of league MVP, the second time both players have won the award.

In the CVAC, the MVP award went to Ticonderoga ace and center fielder Russell Gallo III, who helped lead the Sentinels to their first state title.

Coaches of the year were Chazy’s Brian Norcross (MVAC) and Ticonderoga’s Dan Dorsett (CVAC), while sportsmanship awards were given to Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (MVAC) and AuSable Valley (CVAC).

MVAC

× Expand File photos Members of the first-team MVAC all-stars include (from top left) MVPs Ben Norcross and Andrew Pelkey, Dustin Reiter, Cian Bresnahan, Collin Bresnahan, Riley Hansen, McClain Dudyak, Noah Spaulding, Zach Spaulding, Tristan Carey, Noah Peters and Kaleb Cook.

Members of the MVAC first-team all-stars included pitcher Kaleb Cook of Keene; shortstop Riley Hansen and outfielder McClain Dudyak of Chazy; pitcher Noah Spaulding, outfielder Noah Peters, catcher Tristan Carey and second baseman Zach Spaulding of Crown Point; and shortstop Cian Bresnahan, outfielder Dustin Reiter and catcher Collin Bresnahan of Bolton/Schroon Lake.

Second-team all-stars included Aidan Lopez of Keene; catcher Bruce Juneau and designated hitter Matt Parent of Chazy; third baseman Michael Baker, outfielder Tyler Emmert and first baseman/pitcher Craig Wholey of Bolton/Schroon Lake; catcher Will Napper and pitcher Brayden Drew of Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport; and third baseman Cameron Harrington of Crown Point.

CVAC

Along with Gallo, the All-CVAC team included catcher Kaden Kowalowski (Beekmantown), first baseman Bryce Gautreau (Ticonderoga), infielder Frankie Kneussle (Peru), infielder Bryan Claudio (NCCS), infielder Jared Duquette (Saranac), infielder Connor Devins (AVCS), third baseman Ryan Bone (Beekmantown), outfielder Noah Lederman (Peru), outfielder Dyllon Bougor (Moriah), outfielder Cody Peryea (NAC), pitcher Sean Crowley (Peru), pitcher Ethan Garrand (NCCS), pitcher Kaden Myers (Beekmantown), pitcher/third baseman Michael DuShane (Ticonderoga) and DH Zach Miner (Peru).

The CVAC Division I all-star team included Kowalowski, Kneussle, Claudio, Duquette, Bone, Lederman, Garrand, Crowley, Myers, Miner, first baseman Brayden LaValley (NCCS), infielder Kaleb LaBarge (NCCS), outfielder Alex Trudeau (Beekmantown), outfielder James Conway (Saranac) and pitcher Ryley O’Connell (Peru),

CVAC Division II all-stars included Gautreau, Devins, Bougor, Peryea, DuShane, catcher Jack Grinnell (Ticonderoga), infielder Zach Baker (Moriah), infielder Terrance Benedict (Ticonderoga), infielder Cody Lambert (NAC), third baseman Evan Snow (AVCS), outfielder Matt Brandes (Lake Placid), pitcher Scott Sharlow (Lake Placid), pitcher Jesse Izzo (Lake Placid), pitcher Brett Juntunen (NAC) and DH Troy McDonald (AVCS).

Honorable mention awards in the CVAC went to Spencer Daby (AVCS), Ian McCasland (BCS), Jake Coursen (LPCS), Jerin Sargent (Moriah), Nolan Knight (NAC), Landon Coulombe (NCCS), Carson Cunningham (Peru), Bostyn Duquette (PHS), Zach Rainville (Saranac), Jaden Gladd (Saranac Lake) and Conall Tierney (Ticonderoga).