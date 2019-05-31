Baseball postseason ends for Lake George, North Warren

× A group of Warrensburg baseball players and assistant coach Lenny Baker (center) share thoughts about strategy during a recent game against Hadley-Luzerne.

BOLTON LANDING | Bolton-Schroon Lake is the sole remaining baseball team representing northern Warren County that as of Memorial Day had survived in sectional play.

Bolton-Schroon Lake was scheduled to play Crown Point in a Section VII Class D tournament semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, on a ballfield at Bolton Central School.

The winners of the two Class D semifinal matches are to compete in the championship game to be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Chip Cummings Field on the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh.

Lake George, which had a talented lineup for 2019, was defeated May 25 by Chatham, 19-3, in a Section II Class C quarterfinal.

Chatham’s Kaleb Taylor was on fire in the showdown. He hit a home run, a double and single as well as driving in four runs for his team. Taylor also pitched for the Panthers, striking out six Lake George batters.

For Lake George, Cole Clark had a double, a single and an RBI; Michael Johnson hit a double and an RBI; and Connor Vidnansky hit two singles.

The game was halted after five innings because of the run rule. Chatham, Hoosick Falls, Greenwich and Fort Plain are still alive in Class C action.

Johnson, Riley Orr and Sean Butkowski pitched for Lake George against Chatham, which was ranked No. 9 in the state as of May 15, the last time a poll was taken.

The Warriors had a far more favorable experience in the opening round of the Section II Class C tourney.

On their home ballfield May 22, Lake George, seeded No. 8, defeated No. 9 Schoharie by a score of 3-1.

With the game tied, senior Mason Flatley hit a double, scoring a run. Scottie Austin hit an RBI in the sixth and Lake George added another run later on. Austin was credited with a double.

In Section II Class D, North Warren was a contender. They were knocked out of the opening round by Fort Ann — the score was 7-5 in the May 22 game between Adirondack League rivals. North Warren got a string of midgame hits that kept them in contention until the game’s conclusion. Jay Hopper pitched for the Cougars.

The highlight of the game was Riley May’s two doubles and one run, Hopper’s RBI and a run, Wyatt Gereau going 2-for-4 at the plate and hitting an RBI, and Tom Conway going 2-for-4 and slugging a hit that scored a run.