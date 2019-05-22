Baseball rankings still in air as sectionals approach

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Noah Lederman of Peru looks to change course after being caught by Plattsburgh High pitcher Kyler Lyon in their May 18 game, won 4-0 by the Indians. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Noah Spaulding of Crown Point limited Bolton/Schroon to one run in a 2-1 victory May 20, securing a share of the MVAC title. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | By the end of the week, the sectional baseball playoff picture will be a lot clearer.

That’s because weather and tight competition has left a crowded field in both Class B and Class D, without a clear-cut top seed in either as of press time.

The only clear top seed is in Class C, where Ticonderoga finished the season at 12-2, winning the CVAC overall and Division II titles.

The Class C playoffs start with quarterfinal games May 23, followed by the semifinal round May 28 and the sectional title game June 3 at Chip Cummings Field in Plattsburgh.

TRI CHAMPS

Ben Munn extends for a play for Saranac Lake against Saranac May 18. The Red Storm will be part of the Class C baseball playoffs.

In Class D, the picture is blurred due to the competitiveness of the top three teams — Bolton/Schroon Lake, Chazy and Crown Point - as each split their season series with the other two schools.

The Eagles and Panthers rallied for the three-way tie atop the MVAC standings, as Chazy got a masterful performance from Ben Norcross in a one-hit, 1-0 win before defeating the Panthers the following day.

“It was a very big week for us,” said coach Brian Norcross. “Winning three games in four days is a challenge, especially getting two big wins on back-to-back days against two really good teams. We are playing pretty well right now and hope we can continue the good play moving forward into the post season.”

Crown Point, meanwhile, scored a walkoff, 2-1 win May 20 over Bolton/Schroon, securing the three-way tie atop the standings.

“These guys have to play their best baseball and what they are capable of,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “We played a great game tonight against a good team, that is what we need to do in the playoffs.”

The Class D playoffs start with the quarterfinal round, if necessary, May 23, with semifinals May 28 and the Class D title game June 1 at Chip Cummings Field.

D-I STILL TO BE DECIDED

After having been postponed twice, the Peru Indians will travel to Northeastern Clinton Wednesday, May 22, in a game that will decide the CVAC regular season title and most likely the top seed in Class B.

Beekmantown, Saranac and Plattsburgh High have also spent the year playing competitive ball against each other, which could lead to a very competitive sectional playoffs.

Class B playoffs begin with quarterfinal games May 23, followed by the semifinal round May 28 and the championship game May 31, also at Chip Cummings Field.

All games in the Section VII playoffs are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., with the exception of the Class D title game, which is scheduled for first pitch at 1 p.m.