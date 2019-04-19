Baseball teams advance in second-week action

× Expand Photo by Jenn March baseball wednesday Lake George third-baseman Nick Taylor catches a throw in an attempt to tag out a Warrensburg batter during a game between the two teams April 10. Taylor pitched three innings and was credited with the 14-13 win. At the plate, Taylor hit a double and tallied three RBIs.

LAKE GEORGE | Despite losing nine seniors to graduation last June, the Lake George baseball team — which won the Class C Section II championship last year — started off the 2019 season this week showing power and promise.

Two Adirondack League games within two days didn’t faze the Warriors — they won both.

On April 10 in the season debut, Lake George came from behind and scored two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Warrensburg by a score of 14-13.

The game was an offensive tirade for both teams, as the batters of the rival squads collectively hit four home runs, a triple and four doubles.

For the Warriors, Nick Taylor pitched three innings and Michael Johnson pitched four. Hitting doubles were Taylor, Johnson and their teammates Scottie Austin and Sean Butkowski. Austin, Cole Clark and Connor Vidnansky hit homers for Lake George — Vidnansky’s occurred in the first few pitches of the game.

Austin was 2-for-4 at the plate and hit three RBIs; Vidnansky was 3-for-4 with two RBIs; and Taylor batted in three runs.

Warrensburg senior Evan MacDuff hit a home run as well as tallying five RBIs, and his teammate senior Chris Wilson hit a triple. Senior Peyton Olden pitched the suspenseful game for Warrensburg.

A day later, Lake George defeated Hadley-Luzerne, 15-2, in a five-inning game with 11 hits to the Eagles’ four.

Photo by Jenn March baseball wednesday Lake George senior pitcher Michael Johnson (second from left) gets some encouragement on the mound April 10 in a game versus Warrensburg. The Warriors beat the Burghers in a suspenseful 14-13 matchup between the two arch rivals.

Junior Riley Orr pitched for the Warriors, achieving his first varsity win while tallying six strikeouts. Both Taylor and senior Mason Flatley hit a double and tallied three RBIs each. Taylor was 3-for-4 at the plate. Sophomoore Butkowski hit two singles and was credited with three RBIs. Senior Vidnansky contributed two hits.

Meanwhile, the Warrensburg baseball team has been struggling, as they lost to Granville, 8-0, April 11, and were defeated by Whitehall, 8-1, a day later.

In the Whitehall-Warrensburg game, the Railroaders racked up seven of their eight runs in the second inning. Whitehall pitcher Ethan Patch struck out 11 batters in the four and two-thirds innings that he pitched, and reliever David Camara added five more strikeouts. For the Burghers, junior Mac Baker was on the mound.

Against Granville, Warrensburg had four hits, but left their players on base.

Burgher junior Bill Cameron pitched the game. A highlight for Warrensburg was senior Dan Kelly tallying 2-for-3 at the plate as well as hitting a double.

Granville continued showing their power by defeating North Warren, 17-1, over five innings April 13.

Two days earlier, North Warren lost to Salem by a score of 7-2. In this game, Eli Truehart pitched six innings, striking out 15 North Warren batters.

BOLTON-SCHROON TEAM STARTS 2019 STRONG

Last week, Bolton-Schroon Lake’s baseball team won the season opener by defeating Loudonville Christian, 13-5. Senior Andrew Pelkey pitched for the Eagles, striking out eight batters over three innings.

Twin brothers Cian and Collin Bresnahan, Bolton sophomores, lead their team’s offense. Both were 2-for-3 at the plate — and they each hit a double, alongside senior Craig Wholey. Collin was credited with four RBIs and Cian tallied two in this nonconference game.