Battle for the Burgh returns for second year

PLATTSBURGH | After a strong premiere last summer, the Kangaroo Court North Baseball Club will again be hosting the Battle of the Burgh/Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Wood Bat Baseball Tournament this weekend in the Plattsburgh area.

Twenty-five teams from throughout northeastern New York and Canada have signed up to play in three age divisions: 10U, 12U and 14U, with games starting Friday, July 26, and continuing through Sunday. July 28. The Friday kickoff game will feature the 12U Kangaroo Court National team against Malone, 7:30 p.m. at Hector Duquette Field.

“We have got the same amount of teams coming in as we did for the first tournament last year,” said Zeke Perras of Kangaroo Court North. “The teams are coming from as close as Malone and Massena and we also have six teams coming from Canada.”

Games will be played at Lefty Wilson Field, Hector Duquette Field, both fields at Fox Hill and South Acres, along with a new venue for 2019 at Gunnar Field in Altona.

Games on July 27 and 28 start at 8 a.m. and will last throughout the day.

“We will go from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.,” Perras said.

The tournament will honor Geoffrey Duquette, a former Plattsburgh Little League, Plattsburgh High School and American Legion standout who was considered a role model on and off the field.

“The Duquette family has done great things for baseball in this community over the years,” Perras said. “Geoff and I were close through the years and I thought there was no better way to honor his memory than have a tournament in his name.”