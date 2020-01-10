Batu-Tiako, Baker strong in Hornets win

× Expand Jill Lobdell Abi Batu-Tiako scored wins in the 55 hurdles, 55 dash and long jump to help lead the Plattsburgh High Hornets to a win in the CVAC indoor track and field meet Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | Abi Batu-Tiako scored a trio of wins while Kennedy Baker made the top three in each of her events as the Plattsburgh High Hornets scored a team win in the CVAC indoor track and field meet Thursday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

The Hornet girls team finished with 107 points, 12 ahead of Saranac. Peru, Saranac Lake and Beekmantown, who rounded out the top five.

Batu-Tiako claimed the 55 hurdles, (teammate Kennedy Baker second, Peru’s Abby Bruce third), 55 sprint (Saranac’s Olivia Davis, Baker) and long jump (Baker, Beekmantown’s Danielle Dyke).

Nora Graves was the winner in the 1,500 (Seton’s Faline Yang, Peru’s Harley Gainer), while the 1.600 relay team of Estefania Aguilar-Oropeza, Phoebe Bruso, Emilee Geiger and Ashly Rae Southwell also scored the top spot.

The Peru team of Bruce, Gainer, Sophie Von Bargen and Sara Crippen won the 3,200 relay, while the Beekmantown team of Kennedy Ritter, Danielle Dyke, Evelyn Roberts and Angelina Lyons won the 640 relay. Lyons also scored a win in the triple jump, followed by Plattsburgh’s Gabriella Laundry and Saranac’s Mackenzie Converse.

Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Sophia McKiernan, Peru’s Crippen and Saranac’s Morgan Sanger were the top three in the 600, with Ticonderoga’s Madison Flora placing fourth. Saranac Lake’s Lydia Wamsganz led Bruso and Beekmantown's Mikayla Hamel across the line in the 300 dash, while Crippen led the Seton sister act of Savannah and Les DeJordy to the finish in the 1,000.

In field events, Saranac’s Marissa LeDuc and Angelena Fay took the top two spots in the high jump followed by Naila Cecunjanin, with Ticonderoga’s Lizzie Rich, Saranac’s Abby Duquette and Saranac Lake’s Ryen Kidder the top three in the shot put. Saranac Lake’s Mia Sanford, Peru’s Courtney Ashline and Beekmantown’s Zoe Darrah were the top three in the weight throw.