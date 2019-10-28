Beavers advance in shootout thriller

× Expand Keith Lobdell Members of the Keene varsity soccer team mob keeper Sebastian Smith after the final shot in the Beavers’ 0-0, 4-3 shootout win over Crown Point.

CROWN POINT | Harvey Runyon was the first Keene player to step up in the second round of the shootout between the Beavers and Crown Point Panthers Oct. 25, with a spot in the Section VII/Class D semifinals on the line.

“I was trying to focus in because the game was riding on it,” said Runyon of his shot after the two teams had battled through a scoreless draw in 110 minutes of play and a 3-3 opening round of the shootout.

“I knew my team would have my back no matter what and I felt confident I could make the kick. We wanted this game so bad.”

Runyon connected on his kick, while keeper Sebastian Smith watched as the equalizing attempt by the Panthers went wide, advancing the Beavers into a semifinal matchup against Schroon Lake Oct. 29.

“It was very stressful,” said Smith of the shootout. “I have never been part of a shootout but we had practiced it for a couple of days and I knew I just had to go with my instincts.”

“We have been preaching all week we have to come with intensity,” said Keene coach Matt Mills. “We got beat twice by one goal, and one was in overtime, so we felt like we were in a good place to get a win. What a great game and our intensity was matched by Crown Point.”

Both Smith and Crown Point keeper Dylan Sours had strong games through the 110 minutes of play, as Smith made 10 saves and Sours eight.

In the shootout, Tristan Carey (CP) and Alp Tas (KCS) each connected for a 1-1 draw before Smith made a save and Aidan Lopez connected for a 2-1 lead.

“The hustle and the pride on this team is incredible,” said Tas, and exchange student who joined the team early in the season. “We are proud of what we are doing.”

“I’m proud of everybody,” added Lopez. “It shows when you put you best effort in as a team good things will happen.”

Will Tansey gave Keene a 3-1 lead in the first round of kicks before Thomas Woods and Cameron Harrington each connected for Crown Point and Sours made a save to level the first round at 3-3.

“I just knew coming into the day if it went to penalties I was going right, I was able to step up and delivered,” said Tansey. “Everyone has been so fun to be with. We have had highs and lows, but right now we are on a high and we hope to ride that through sectionals.”

The sixth seed Beavers (8-6-1) will now play second seed Schroon Lake Tuesday at 3 p.m..

“We are excited for this chance because we played Schroon Lake tight at home,” Mills said. “Our team knows we can hang with any team in the section.”

Wildcats advance

Schroon Lake (14-3-0) advanced to the semifinal round with a 3-0 win over Newcomb, as Cian Bresnahan added a pair of insurance goals to the would-be game-winner by Ethan Fariss, all in the second half.

Zeke Koenig made six saves in the shutout win for the Wildcats.

Griffins advance

Fourth seed Boquet Valley (4-7-4) also advance the Class D semifinal round, as Blake Liberi scored on a McKenzie Stephens assist in the 34th minute of play to score a 1-0 win over fifth seed Willsboro.

The Griffins doubled up on shots against the Warriors, 12-6, as Brandon Tromblee made five saves for the clean sheet and Reagan Arnold had 11.

Familiar semifinal foe

While Boquet Valley may be a new district this season, they know their semifinal opponent all too well, as they will face top seed and state ranked No. 1 team Chazy (16-0-1), who scored a 6-0 win over Johnsburg-Minerva. The semifinal will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Brendler Field.

Riley Hansen finished with an eight-point night, as he connected on a hat trick while assisting three times on goals by Luke Moser, Heath Lucas and Tanner Conners.

Along with his goal, Lucas assisted on all three Hansen goals, while Gabe Huchro and Traygan Coon each had one save to preserve the clean sheet.