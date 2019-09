× Expand Keith Lobdell Shevron Dick scored one of Keene’s five goals in a 5-1 win over Wells Sept. 18.

KEENE VALLEY | Five different players scored for Keene as the Beavers recorded a 5-1 win over Wells Sept. 18.

Alp Tas scored in the 13th minute, while assisting on goals by Shevron Dick (44th) and Will Tansey (70th).

Nevin Dockery and Aidan Lopez (Sam Baldwin assist) also scored, while Sebastian Smith made a pair of saves.