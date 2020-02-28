Beavers top Griffins in D quarters, Warriors win finals rematch

× Expand Keith Lobdell Alp Tas scored 14 points in Keene’s win over Boquet Valley in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinal round.

KEENE VALLEY | The wild crowd on both sides of the bleachers at Keene Central School provided all the energy needed for both teams as the fourth seed Beavers scored a 56-48 win over fifth seed Boquet Valley Friday.

After the game, coach Chad Lopez and players from Keene said they were pleased with the large crowd and the energy they brought to the game from both sides.

“It was nice to have the community out, get the younger kids out because it helps our program,” said Lopez. “Tonight was a big deal for the school and to have the girls and us win back-to-back was nice.”

“They played very aggressive and it was awesome to see both schools come out with such big crowds and great support, so it was great to play in front of a crowd like that,” said Aidan Lopez, who scored 23 points, 19 in the second half.

“I am used to playing soccer my whole life and I like it when there is a crowd to root for you and root against you. It pushes you,” said exchange student Alp Tas, who scored 14 for the Beavers.

“It was one of my best games ever,” Tas added. “It was a hyped atmosphere and I was hot in the first half so I kept shooting.”

Sebastian Smith added 14 points in the win, while Julian Smith added three.

“Boquet Valley rotated well on defense and took Aidan out of it a little in the first half but he started to get it going in the second half and when he starts out, he can really get it going,” said Lopez.

Blake Liberi had 14 points for the Griffins, while Ethan Graham added 10, Aidan Lobdell nine, Brayden Drew five, Noah Jacques four and Mike Race two.

The Beavers will next face top seed Schroon Lake Wednesday, March 4, 7:45 p.m. at Beekmantown Central School.

Warriors top Indians

In the rematch of the 2019 Section VII/Class D finals, the third seed Willsboro Warriors were able to exact some level of revenge against sixth seed Wells, scoring a 44-33 win Friday.

The Warriors used an 11-5 fourth quarter to close out the Indians, advancing to the semifinal round Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m. at Beekmantown against second seed Crown Point.

Brennon Farney scored 14 points to lead the Warriors, while Regan Arnold scored 12, Jared Ball nine, Stephen Leibeck seven and Everett Cassavaugh two.

Byron Stuart led the Indians with 13 points, while Tyler Bolerbruch added nine, Matt Richards seven, Daniel Johnson two and Peter Robinson two.