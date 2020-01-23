Bedard, Miller connect twice to lead Cougars

MALONE | Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the combination of Zach Miller to Lucas Bedard teammed up twice, with Miller assisting Bedard on the tying and winning goals in Northeastern Clinton’s 4-3 win over Franklin Academy Wednesday.

Bedard also scored on a shorthanded goal, assisted by Noah Gonyo, while assisting on the first goal of the game to Miller.

Ethan Garrand made 10 saves in net.