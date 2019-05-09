Beekmantown baseball, softball win slug fests against Ti

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Kaden Myers had a double for the Beekmantown Eagles in their win over Ticonderoga Wednesday. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown Eagle and Ticonderoga Sentinel varsity softball and baseball teams combined for 55 hits, 16 extra-base knocks and 53 runs in a pair of games the Eagles were able to score wins in.

On Wednesday, the Eagles scored a walk-off, 11-10 win over the Sentinels on the softball field, while the baseball team scored in all but one at-bat in a 17-14 win over Ticonderoga, handing the Sentinels their first loss of the season.

EAGLES SOFTBALL RALLIES TWICE

In Beekmantown, the Sentinels scored nine times over the first three innings for a 9-1 lead before the Eagles responded in the bottom of the fourth, plating eight runners to tie the game, 9-9.

“We got out to a slow start,” Eagles coach Kate Duprey said. “Some mental mistakes on defense cost us a lot of early runs.

“We settled down in the fourth inning,” Duprey added. “Offensively, we had a huge fourth inning and put up eight runs. Bailey Carter capped off the scoring in the fourth inning with a grand slam and finished with four hits and a game high five RBI.”

Aleyah Lafountain came on in relief in the second for the Eagles, allowing only one run until the seventh, when the Sentinels took a 10-9 advantage.

“She did great coming on in relief, going five-plus innings and only gave up two runs on four hits,” Duprey said. “We fell behind in the seventh inning, but battled back to get the win.”

Anna Drapeau started the bottom of the seventh rally for the Eagles with a double to right field. Brooke Ruest then connected on a triple to right field, scoring Drapeau and knotting the score at 10.

Ruest then scored the walk-off run on a passed ball.

“The Sentinels gave us all we could handle,” Duprey said. “Coach Mullen always does a great job getting the most out of his players.”

In an offensive affair, Duprey added there were some defensive moments, as well.

“Defensively, Madison Tetreault and Danielle Dyke made huge game-saving plays for us in the seventh inning,” she said. “Ticonderoga’s second baseman, (Jade) Charboneau, made some fantastic defensive plays.”

Ruest finished the game with three total hits, while Drapeau had two, as did Lafountain, who earned the win in the circle. Carter finished a triple shy of the cycle with her four hits.

For the Sentinels, Anna Whitman, Karyssa Alkinburgh, Samantha Montville and Chloe Rocque each had a pair of hits, with Savannah LaCourse and Emily Purkey connecting for doubles. Montville was credited with the loss in relief.

EAGLES BASEBALL JUMPS AHEAD EARLY

In Ticonderoga, the Eagles scored five runs in the first and third innings en route to their 17-14 win over the Sentinels.

Kagan Livsey had four singles in the win with several key RBI, according to coach Dave Manney.

“It was a slug fest four sure and the ball was traveling in Ti,” Manney said. “Every game in the CVAC is big this year, and to go down to Ticonderoga and come away with the win is an accomplishment. Ti is always well coached and coach (Dan) Dorsett always has his team prepared.”

Kaden Kowalowski had three hits in the game, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, while driving in four RBI and scoring four times.

Connor McGinnis added a home run to the attack, while Alex Trudeau had a trio of hits and Kaden Myers connected on a double.

Ian McCasland took the win on the mound for the Eagles, while John LaPorte relieved him in the fourth and Kowalowski finished out the game, entering in the sixth to record the save.

“I like the way the boys are playing,” said Manney. “The thing about this group is they are having a lot of fun together and playing well.”

For the Sentinels, Russell Gallo had a trio of hits, including a home run, double and three RBI. Terrence Benedict added a pair of doubles, while Carson Reeves and Carter Dedrick also had doubles in the loss.

Michael DuShane took the loss on the mound, while Bryce Gautreau finished the game in relief, coming on in the third inning.