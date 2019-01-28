Beekmantown bowlers rolling towards sectionals

× The Beekmantown varsity girls bowling team of Morgan Brunet, Paige Hilborne, Kylie Hilborne, Alexis Cook and Ashleigh Barcomb have only lost one point this season as they prepare for the Section VII bowling tournament. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown girls varsity bowling team scored a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga Jan. 25, having lost only one point all season as the team prepares for the sectional tournament Feb. 9.

The Eagles are looking to again repeat as the Section VII champions and qualify for the state tournament, knowing its a new format at the state event which gives them a chance to claim a title, much like the AuSable Valley boys team last season.

“It’s on the back of the girls minds,” said Eagles coach Jim Garant. “I think about it a lot.”

“We have worked a lot as a team this year to pick each other up,” said Kylie Hilborne. “Hopefully we can stay positive and make it to states. I definitely think we could (win at states) if we work hard for it. It would be really great if we did.”

“I’ve thought about it — it would be awesome,” added Alexis Cook. “We have to keep our spirits up.”

Morgan Brunet, one of the top average bowlers in the league, said the season has been a true team effort.

“It’s an honor to be on a team that is so close and so much alike,” said Brunet.

“There is a lot of support bouncing off of each other and we cheer each other up and make sure we are doing our best each and every game,” said Paige Hilborne.

“We want to see each other roll our best as always,” said Ashleigh Barcomb.

The Eagles lone point loss of the season came against Peru, and Garant said the team knows it now has to stay focused throughout their matches.

“Our biggest thing to focus on is converting spares,” he said. “That is what happened to the point we lost to Peru. We needed one spare to keep that point.”

The boys team also had a strong night against the Sentinels Jan. 26, scoring a 4-0 win as Damien Stutsman had a 248 high game as part of a 594 series and Jacob Deyo added a 589 triple.