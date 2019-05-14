Beekmantown claims CVAC girls tennis title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Rylee Fesette scored a win for the Beekmantown girls varsity tennis team as they claimed the CVAC regular season title Monday.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown girls varsity tennis team scored three wins in a rain-shortened match against Lake Placid to claim the CVAC regular season title Monday with an 8-0 record.

Rylee Fesette scored a 6-1,6-1 win in singles, while the doubles team of Emma Beach and Lucianna Brown scored a 6-1, 6-0 win. Chloe Berry and Dillon Bronson teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 win.

WILDCATS SWEEP KNIGHTS

The Schroon Lake/Newcomb varsity tennis teams scored wins of 4-1 (boys) and 3-2 (girls) over the Seton Catholic Knights to start the weekend strong Monday.

In boys, Gabe Gratto (6-1, 6-2) and Miguel Alonso (6-0, 6-0) scored wins in singles, while the doubles teams of Ryan Haneman/Zeke Koenig (3-6, 7-6, 6-4) and Jaike Brady/Cole Plumsted (7-5, 6-2) scored wins in the doubles for the Wildcats.

Jason Han scored the lone win for the Knights.

In girls, Anna Maisonville scored a 6-0, 6-0 win for the Wildcats, while all other matches were forfeited.

COUGARS SWEEP BOBCATS

The Northeastern Clinton boys tennis team scored a 5-0 win over Northern Adirondack Monday, with Ryan O’Donnell scoring a 6-0, 6-0 win, Ian O’Donnell 6-1, 6-1 and Jack Sample 6-2, 6-1 to sweep singles.

In the lone contested doubles match, Jake Manor and Darren DuBois teamed for a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 victory.

BONNABESE WINS FOR HORNETS

With three forfeited matches and one suspended by rain, Plattsburgh High scored a 4-0 win over Saranac in a rain-shortened contest Monday, as Sebastian Bonnabese scored a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jake Nolan of Saranac.

Ben Keever won his opening set, 6-1, for Plattsburgh before play was suspended.