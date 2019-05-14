Beekmantown claims CVAC girls tennis title

Jill Lobdell
BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown girls varsity tennis team scored three wins in a rain-shortened match against Lake Placid to claim the CVAC regular season title Monday with an 8-0 record.
Rylee Fesette scored a 6-1,6-1 win in singles, while the doubles team of Emma Beach and Lucianna Brown scored a 6-1, 6-0 win. Chloe Berry and Dillon Bronson teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 win.
WILDCATS SWEEP KNIGHTS
The Schroon Lake/Newcomb varsity tennis teams scored wins of 4-1 (boys) and 3-2 (girls) over the Seton Catholic Knights to start the weekend strong Monday.
In boys, Gabe Gratto (6-1, 6-2) and Miguel Alonso (6-0, 6-0) scored wins in singles, while the doubles teams of Ryan Haneman/Zeke Koenig (3-6, 7-6, 6-4) and Jaike Brady/Cole Plumsted (7-5, 6-2) scored wins in the doubles for the Wildcats.
Jason Han scored the lone win for the Knights.
In girls, Anna Maisonville scored a 6-0, 6-0 win for the Wildcats, while all other matches were forfeited.
COUGARS SWEEP BOBCATS
The Northeastern Clinton boys tennis team scored a 5-0 win over Northern Adirondack Monday, with Ryan O’Donnell scoring a 6-0, 6-0 win, Ian O’Donnell 6-1, 6-1 and Jack Sample 6-2, 6-1 to sweep singles.
In the lone contested doubles match, Jake Manor and Darren DuBois teamed for a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 victory.
BONNABESE WINS FOR HORNETS
With three forfeited matches and one suspended by rain, Plattsburgh High scored a 4-0 win over Saranac in a rain-shortened contest Monday, as Sebastian Bonnabese scored a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jake Nolan of Saranac.
Ben Keever won his opening set, 6-1, for Plattsburgh before play was suspended.