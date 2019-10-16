Beekmantown clinches tie for D-I title

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peru’s Hallie LaDuke tries to keep the ball from Beekmantown’s Alexis Provost as the Indians and Eagles played to a 1-1 draw.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown girls varsity soccer team clinched a tie for the Northern Soccer League Division I title Oct. 15, rallying from a 1-0 deficit after the first 10 minute overtime to score a 1-1 draw against Peru.

“I knew we would be competitive again and I think we thought we would be in this spot,” said Eagles coach Pete Bursik. “I tell the girls all the time they have to bring their A game every single day because this division has become so much better.”

Kiera Regan scored the equalizer for the Eagles (13-1-1) in the 95th minute, collecting a loose ball just outside the 18 and winding her way through four defenders to get her shot off and into the net.

“It was a good move, a good individual effort,” said Bursik. “We had other opportunities we just could not get the ball into the net. It’s one of those games.”

“We had a pep talk after the first 10 minutes, we got back onto the field and we gave it our all,” said Regan. “We pushed more people up and we got some opportunities that benefited us.”

The Indians (5-6-3) took the lead in the 87th minute of play when Hallie LaDuke received a pass on the right sideline, controlling the ball with a number of touches into the Eagles end and firing a crossing pass to Emily Beattie, who collected the ball in front of the net and connected on a shot for a 1-0 lead at the time.

Bailey Carter made five saves for the Eagles, while Bri Brousseau made 16 saves in keeping the Eagles attack from taking a lead.

“They had packed it in and that made it tough for us to move the ball,” said Bursik of the Indians defense. “We could get passes but we just could not get a shot off.”

The Eagles will now wait for the result of the Oct. 17 game as Saranac will travel to face AuSable Valley. A Saranac win will give them a share of the Division I title with the Eagles, while a tie or loss would give Beekmantown the outright title and top seed in the Class B playoffs.

“We just go out each game with the goal to play our hardest and that is what we do,” said Regan. “We will keep doing that as we head for sectionals.”

Chiefs shutout Hornets

Sydney Myers scored goals to open each half of play as Saranac scored a 5-0 win over Plattsburgh High Oct. 15, keeping pace with Beekmantown in the race for the Division I crown.

Myers scored on assists from Olivia Davis and Bella LaCroix, while LaCroix also scored on a Kayla Myers assist. Grace Reil added a goal (Lia Parker assist) and assist to Grace Patterson.

Payton Couture made two saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Chiefs, while Mackenzie Lawfer made nine saves for the Hornets.

Cougars rally

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Ellie Prairie scored on a Bryn Sample assist in the 57th minute for the equalizer, while Allison Gregorie scored on a Marlie Sample helper in the 75th minute as Northeastern Clinton rallied for a 2-1 win over AuSable Valley.

Addie Stanley scored the lone Patriot goal on an assist from sister Jenna, while Koree Stillwell made 15 saves for AVCS.

Abby Racine made 11 saves in the win for the Cougars.

Bobcats, Vikings draw

In an overtime thriller, Northern Adirondack scored three straight goals for a 3-2 lead, but Moriah countered to end the game between the Bobcats and Vikings knotted at 3-3.

Avery Briggs (Sage Baker assist) and Mikenna Valentine (Briggs) scored in the 64th and 72nd minutes to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead with only eight minutes to play.

The bobcats responded, as Emily Brooks scored goals assisted by Madi Seguin in the 75th and Alexis Belrose in the 79th minutes to force overtime.

The bobcats then took the lead in the 82nd minute of play when Madison Peryea scored on a Brynne Gilmore assist, before Valentine responded with the equalizer 36 seconds later on an assist from Emma Hayes.

Samantha Hayes made 10 saves for the Vikings, while Lambert was called on to make 22 saves for the Bobcats.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Sarah Whitman of Ticonderoga tries to gain possession along with Boquet Valley’s LeAnna Costin in the Griffins 5-0 win over the Sentinels.

Griffins get past Sentinels

Six different Griffins put their name in the scorebook as Boquet Valley scored a 5-0 win over Ticonderoga.

Sydney and Skylar Bisselle each scored in the first half along with Abbey Schwoebel on a LeAnna Costin assist, while Maggie Ploufe and Analise Burdo scored in the second half.

Abby Monty made two saves for the clean sheet, while Lizzie Rich made 26 saves for the Sentinels.

Eagles blank Knights

Celine Juneau had a three point night, assisting on Ava McAuliffe’s 14th minute goal before scoring an unassisted marker in the 27th minute as Chazy scored a 2-0 win over Seton Catholic.

Olivia Rotella made three saves in the shutout win, while Kennedy Spriggs made 13 saves for the Knights.

J-M scores late in win over Wildcats

Jennie Allen scored in the 71st minute as Johnsburg-Minerva scored a 1-0 win over Schroon Lake Oct. 15, heading into a key inter-divisional contest against Boquet Valley today.

Charlize Bernard and Schroon Lake keeper Emma Haneman both made 10 saves in the game.

Panthers in from stripe

Mya Pertak was successful on her first penalty kick for Crown Point in the 39th minute of play, so the Panthers let her take the next one in the 57th minute, while completing her PK hat trick with a third in the 78th in a 5-1 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.

Alissa DuShane added a pair of goals — her first on varsity — to round out the scoring, while Eleanor Harmon made seven saves.

Ford leads Warriors in win

Jenna Ford factored in every goal scored by Willsboro in their 9-0 win over Wells Oct. 15, as the Warriors standout had a 15-point night with six goals and three assists on markers by Samantha Harrison, Desiree Cassavaugh and Kira Crowningshield.

Harrison added a pair of assists, while Lily Nollette also had a helper. Abigail Bruno made five saves for the clean sheet.