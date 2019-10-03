Beekmantown Eagles set to settle into new nest

× Expand Keith Lobdell Nate Finley goes high for an interception against Peru Sept. 27. After shutting out the Indians, 26-0, the Eagles now set their sites on their first home game of the season on a new field and under the lights.

BEEKMANTOWN | Coming off an impressive 26-0 win over the Peru Indians and setting themselves atop the CVAC football standings, the Beekmantown Eagles can now set their sites on a moment they have been waiting all season for.

On Friday night, the Eagles are set to run onto their new home field for the first time this season, opening the new BCS Athletics Complex in style against Plattsburgh High at 7:30 p.m.

“We have been dying to play on that field,” said Kaden Myers. “PHS is going to be a really tough team and we just need to show up as a team and play.”

Other players said they could not wait to experience a home game on a Friday night, under the lights for the first time at the new facility.

“It is going to be electric,” said quarterback Nate Finley. “It’s against another big team and a lot of people are going to be there. It’s going to be a fun night, hopefully we can go out there and play as a team.”

“It is going to be amazing and awesome, and hopefully it will be our first home win and I know they are working hard to get it done,” added lineman Riley Rafalko.

“We have been waiting for this home game for our senior year,” said lineman Carson LaPier. “We are all excited for this.”

“It is going to mean everything to get under those lights and get onto that field,” said back Connor Mcginnis.

It is also not just players who are anxious for the moment.

“We are going to take that field Friday night,” said coach Jamie Lozier. “We got the kids excited and focused this week for that game.”

Line play key to shutout

In the Sept. 27 game against the Indians, the Beekmantown duo of Rafalko and LaPier shined up front, combining for five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

“It was a great experience to play the way we did,” Rafalko said. “We were able to read the plays well and react.”

“I think Riley is the best defensive lineman in the league and we have the best defensive line in the league,” said LaPier. “Riley is a monster and it is hard to block him.”

“Carson and Riley are the fastest kids on defense,” added Mcginnis. “They know what they are doing at all times. They know how to switch and take angles to get through the line.”

“We can move them around and that is the key to why other teams have trouble with them,” said Lozier of his line. “They are tough and they go hard and they are two of the best in the league. If we didn’t get the pressure on, they would have scored because (Peru’s) quarterback (Zach O’Connell) is impressive.”

It was a balanced attack for the Eagles, Myers ran for a touchdown and caught one scoring pass from Finley, who also had a rushing touchdown. Mcginnis added a touchdown on the ground, as Finley and Mcginnis also had interceptions on defense.

”We have a good thing going and we had a hiccup against Saranac, but it was a nice wakeup call everyone needed, coaches included,” said Lozier.