Beekmantown earns girls hockey win

CHAZY | Brianne Knight recorded 13 saves as the Beekmantown girls hockey team scored a 1-0 win over Franklin Academy Wednesday.

Bailey Carter scored the game-winning goal for the Beekmantown Eagles in the third period off an assist from Madison Tetreault.

The win put Beekmantown in second place in the CVAC hockey standings with a record of 3-2-1, while SLP leads the league with a 4-1-0 record. Plattsburgh High (2-2-2) and Franklin Academy (0-4-1) follow.

SLP will host Franklin Academy Friday in the regular season finale having secured the top seed in the postseason, with the playoffs to start Jan. 30 with semifinals and the championship game Feb. 3.