Beekmantown rallies past Saranac

Nate Finley hit four late game free throws as the Beekmantown Eagles scored a win over Saranac Dec. 13. Photo by Keith Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN | Trailing 70-69 Dec. 13, the Beekmantown Eagles ended the game scoring the final six points with clutch free throw shooting from Nate Finley to score a 75-70 win over Saranac Thursday.

Finley hit four free throws in the final two minutes to finish with seven points, while Parker Kelly led all scorers with 28. Jalen Belrose added 15 points, while Ian-James McCasland scored nine, Jacob Dixon seven, Brandon Belrose scored six and Andrew Sorrell, three.

Jared Duquette led the Chiefs with 20 points as Connor Recore added 16, Jack Mather 13, Brady Hebert seven, Cogan Johnston seven, Isaac Garman four and Nick Lebeau, three.

The Moriah Vikings rebounded from a loss to Northern Adirondack in scoring a 74-45 win over Saranac Lake with Braden Swan scoring 23 points to lead the Vikings as Owen Fleury scored 10, Jerin Sargent nine, Alex Larrow eight, Cody Petro six, Maddox Blaise five, Jeff Strieble five, Matt Bizon four, Scott Rice two, Mike Demarais two and Luke Smith two.

Jacob Shipman had 14 points to lead the Red Storm as Zach Churco scored nine, Carter Gagnon eight, Dylan Stewart five, Brady Yando four and Grant Eckert three.

Northeastern Clinton Cougars outscored Peru 36-15 in the second half to score a 62-40 lead as Bryan Claudio scored 22 points for the Cougars while Thomas Gilbo added 19, Braydon Racine eight, Spencer Trudo three, James Molinski two, Mason Supernaw two, Ryan O’Donnell two and Benjamin Collins one. Dylan Rickert scored 17 points for the Indians.

In Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) play, Willsboro scored a 65-43 win over Chazy as Trevor Bigelow had a strong first half in scoring 33 points in the win, with Stephen Leibeck adding 11, Ben Jackson seven, Jared Joslyn five, Peyton Ford three, Oliver Lee three, Jared Ball two and Cody Ahrent one.

Alex Chapman scored 14 points for the Eagles, with Bryce Panetta adding 11, Gabe Huchro eight, Ben Norcross six, Bruce Juneau two and Aidan Huchro two.

Peru rallies against Schroon Lake

PERU | Class D Schroon Lake Wildcats jumped out to a six point lead on Class B Peru Dec. 14.

The Indians rebounded at halftime, outscoring the Wildcats 31-18 in the second half to turn a 32-26 halftime deficit into a 57-50 win in interleague play.

Bryce Trombley scored 20 points in the win for the Indians, while Dylan Rickert added 13. For the Wildcats, Andrew Pelkey led all scorers with 24 points, while Colin Bresnahan added 13.