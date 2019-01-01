Beekmantown rallies to best Rye, falls in Applebee’s final

× Beekmantown’s Kaden Kowalowski looks up at the Whiteboro defense in the championship game of the Applebee’s Classic Dec. 23. The Eagles placed second in the tournament after scoring a 4-3 comeback win over Rye in the opening round. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown boys hockey team took second place in the annual Applebee’s Winter Classic at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena last month after losing 8-3 in the championship game to Whitesboro High School.

Northeastern Clinton Central School’s 2-2 tie with Rye High School meant the Cougars placed last in the four-team tournament, losing on tiebreakers.

As the sponsor of the tournament, Applebee’s provided funding for the competition and catering for players and coaches in the locker room area.

Plattsburgh Applebee’s General Manager Robert Geiger said the tournament is the result of a long-standing relationship with the Eagles’ coach, Justin Frechette.

“I’ve known Justin for about 10 years, prior to Beekmantown,” Geiger said. “We wanted to partner up with him and support this tournament. It’s something we can support the community with and continue to grow a nice tradition.”

Geiger said this is just one part of the restaurant’s collaboration.

“We do it to help them build their program, but also build a community relationship,” Geiger said. “We do a lot with the Hannah’s Hope Fund, from a pancake breakfast in the spring, and we’re going to do whatever we can to support the community.”

Frechette said he and the hockey team were thankful for Geiger’s involvement in the tournament.

“Applebee’s is a great sponsor,” Frechette said. “We couldn’t do this without them. We’re proud at Beekmantown to be associated with a great company like Applebee’s.”

Whitesboro coach Todd Manley, who played with Frechette at SUNY Potsdam, emphasized the chance for his team to form the same kind of memories he got playing against SUNY Plattsburgh.

“This is the mecca of hockey in the North Country,” Manley said. “It’s a great place to form a good hockey memory. We’re fortunate to come up and be part of something like this. To be lucky enough to win it is even more special.”

× Northeastern Clinton goalie Cody Lyon uses the blocker to keep the puck out of the net against Whitesboro in the opening round of the Applebee’s Classic Dec. 22. The Cougars would score a 2-2 tie against Rye in the consolation game the next day. Photo by Nathanael LePage

On the ice, the tournament began well for Whitesboro, at the Cougars’ expense. Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS) lost the opening game 9-1.

“We weren’t prepared,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. “We made simple hockey mistakes constantly, and they made us pay for it.”

The second game couldn’t have been more different. Rye took a 3-1 early in the third period, a single Beekmantown player swung things in the Eagles’ favor.

“Down 3-1, we knew we had to get the next goal quick,” Beekmantown captain Kaden Kowalowski said. “A two-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey.”

Kowalowski scored the second natural hat trick of the day, a typically rare occurrence where a single player scores three consecutive goals in a period. Unlike Hadasz’s, Kowlaowski’s hat trick notably featured two short-handed goals.

“We really talk to our kids about playing through adversity,” Frechette said. “Our captain literally put his team on his back and willed us to a win. I’m really proud of Kaden, it was an amazing effort.”

All three of Kowalowski’s goals came on the breakaway after stretch passes out of the defensive zone, which he gathered with speed to get in alone on goal.

Ultimately, the Eagles won the game 4-3 to ensure they would play Whitesboro for the championship.

The third-place game between Rye and NCCS was a 2-2 tie.

Lafountain was pleased with the result. While the Cougars never led, they tied the game within a minute after each Rye goal and hit a few goalposts and crossbars on shots that could have given them the lead.

“It was much better,” Lafountain said. “We worked hard today to get puck bounces, and we just didn’t get them.”

In the championship game, Beekmantown opened the scoring in the first period. A little more than three minutes later, though, it was already 3-1 in Whiteboro’s favor.

While Beekmantown was the first to score in each period, Whitesboro had a response each time, and Hadasz finished with his second hat trick of the weekend in the 8-3 win.

Despite the loss, Frechette, was pleased with the effort his team put in on the weekend.

“I thought we had a great weekend,” Frechette said. “We had great jump to our game and got ahead 1-0 against an obviously very skilled Whitesboro team. At the end of the day, I think their goaltender stood on his head and made some saves.”

For Frechette, going into the holiday break with this tournament was great for his team.

“We go into break 2-2-2,” Frechette said. “Hopefully after break we can string together some wins and get our whole team back together.”