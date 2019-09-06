Beekmantown, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid set to defend in Section VII volleyball

The Saranac Lake varsity volleyball team will seek to defend their Section VII/Class C title with a 2019 roster which includes Dayna Bearce, Kelsey Leeret, Georgia Bickford, Emma McNally, Nora Glover, Mia Sanford, Meagan O’Brien, Katie Gay, Madie Gay, Allison Hewitt, Tailor Whitson, Alexis Johnson and (pictured) Sydney Andronica.

Blue Bombers look to improve, repeat

LAKE PLACID | The Blue Bomber varsity volleyball team wants to improve on its two-win total from a regular season ago, but wants to stay atop Class D, where the claimed the sectional title.

“The team is working really well together so far,” said coach Sandra Huber. “We have a mix of returners, players moving up from JV, and some who haven’t played recently or at all. We’re working on improving our defensive play, and we have lots of potential in the front row. Right now we’re trying to figure out what everyone’s role will be.”

Huber said a core of players will lead the team, headlined by senior Sara McKillip.

“Sara is a great leader, and we’re beyond happy to have her back on the court,” Huber said. “We have five juniors who played varsity last year: Dylan Bashaw and Evelynn Sharp are our setters, Crace Crawford is a key hitter and defensive player, and Isabella Armstrong and Karis Hudson are strong all-around players.”

Huber said the team hopes to get better on defense with a faster, more creative offense.

Members of the roster also include Ireland Preston, Madisyn Smith, Ellie Boaquet, Deidra Kellerman, Selestia Ordway and Samantha Clark.

Indians poised for repeat

PERU | The Peru varsity volleyball team ended the run of Beekmantown atop the Section VII/Class B mountain last season, and return a solid team of returning players as they seek a repeat in 2019.

“We have six returners from last season, five of whom saw considerable court time,” said coach Mary Anne Lake. “That experience should allow us to be competitive. The new players, while young, fill in nicely for the seniors that graduated last year. The team chemistry has been strong since day one. Our preseason focus will be bringing the new players up to speed and to keep improving skills.

Lauryn Clary, Marie Higgins and Teagan Seymour return to help in the attacking half, while Julia Prescott and Molly Timmons will hold down the defense, according to Lake.

Members of the Indians roster include Adelia Bousquet, Marie Higgins, Julia Prescott, Payton Seymour, Lauryn Clary, Mallory Martin, Molly Timmons, Shian Brunell, Teagan Symour, Leanne Parks and Aryanna Glover.

Newcomers key for Patriots

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity volleyball team will look to mostly new faces for the 2019 season.

“Although we only have two returning varsity players, I am excited about the skill level and enthusiasm of the junior varsity players who are moving up to mesh with our two seniors,” said head coach Peggy McCallister. “All the players worked hard in the offseason and that will play pivotal role in the success of the season.”

Members of the Patriots include Madison Campbell, Mallorie Douglas, Brynnly Hoffman, Isabella Joy, Stephanie Kelly, Isabella Perez, Anna Pridell, Lexie Prins, Makayla Rock, Abby Sawyer, Emily Tedford and Madison Tromblee.

Eagles seek return to Class B thrown

BEEKMANTOWN | The Eagle varsity volleyball team will look to return to the Class B sectional title game in 2019 in an attempt to earn back the title after Peru won a year ago.

“Our presence will be felt more and more through out the season as they begin to gel as a team,” said coach Shana Hileman. “We are still working on a solid rotation, however with numerous returners who can play multiple positions the rotation should gel soon.”

“Having returning setters is key to our success (Lizzie Hynes and Alexys Hawks),” said coach Vickie McMillan. “Their ability to deliver consistent sets has increased allowing our hitters to develop quickly in preseason. Both of them are also offensive weapons which will be crucial in our front row play.”

“Defensively, we are focusing hard on this since we lack height,” said coach Kayleen Reif. “All our athletes can play solid defense and we have been doing high reps daily. We are looking for Jenna Begor as she had a strong preseason and showed great improvement in as the libero position since last season.”

The coaches said the team is senior heavy with varsity and club volleyball experience, and they are hoping their experience will help lead this team to a successful season.

Members of the Eagles roster include Jenna Begor, Ireland Sample, Alexys Hawks, Kylie Hilborne, Brooke Ruest, Shania Rose, Karli Hall, Alibra Rodriguez, Erin Gregory, Lizzie Hynes and Kylie McFadden.

Cougars prepare

The Northeastern Clinton varsity volleyball team will start the 2019 season at the Saranac Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, before hosting Beekmantown Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Bobcats set for season

The Northern Adirondack varsity volleyball team will take to the court in 2019 with a roster that includes Chelsey Guay, Cora Barnaby, Jadyn LaValley, Emma Dominic, Emily Fleury, Anna Brown, Elyssa Desotelle, Allie Barber, Chelsea Turner and (pictured) Elyse Hogan.

Hornets seek to shore up defense

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School varsity volleyball team is looking to fill key positions as they enter the 2019 season.

“I lost three starters and have found players to fill the setter and right side positions, but we are still working on finding a libero,” said coach Cindy McMahon. “I think we are going to be a very competitive team throughout this season.”

Members of the Hornet roster include Veda Bingel, Brenna Bird, Gianna Dejesus, Jaelynn Drinkwine, Adison Erb, Arianna Gowett, Alexandra Hartnet, Natalie Kay, Grace McMahon, Sophie Sherman, Lily Snide, Robin Trombly, Michayla Wells and Lacy Wright.

Chiefs look to reclaim title

SARANAC | The Saranac varsity volleyball team will look to get back their Section VII/Class C title, lost in 2018 to Saranac Lake, while continuing to stay atop the CVAC standings.

“We return five players from last years squad in Abigail Breyette, Madison DuBray, Abigail Duquette, Kate Siskavich and Mikayla St.Louis,” said coach Mary LaDuke. “Newcomers Madelin Beaney and Hannah Dresser are also ready to step on the court when needed. Saranac continues to work on communication and defense. The key to our success will be playing as one unit, in practice and in games.”

Members of the roster include Madelin Beaney, Abigail Breyette, Madison Carter, Hannah Charlebois, Shawnee Couture, Hannah Dresser, Madison DuBray, Abigail Duquette, Cheyenne Knelly, Brianna Rivas, Kate Siskavich, Mikayla St. Louis and Mackenzie Taylor.