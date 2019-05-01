Beekmantown sweeps Saranac

× Expand Jill Lobdell Lucianna Brown teamed with Chloe Berry for a 6-3. 6-3 win in doubles Tuesday against Saranac.

SARANAC | The Beekmantown Eagles pulled off the sweep of host Saranac Tuesday, scoring wins of 4-1 in boys tennis and 5-0 in girls.

Saranac’s Jake Nolan scored the lone point of the day for the Chiefs with a 6-3, 6-3 win, while Beekmantown won singles matches from Max French (6-1, 6-3) and Cade Berry (6-1, 6-4).

In the girls match, Rylee Fessette, Kylie McFadden and Hallie Hurwitz all scored singles wins, while the teams of Emma Beach and Lizzie Hynes (6-4, 6-0) along with Lucianna Brown and Chloe Berry (6-3, 6-3) also notched victories.