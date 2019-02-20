Beekmantown tops PHS in B quarters; Johnsburg writes final chapter in ELCS history book

BEEKMANTOWN | The Beekmantown Eagles advanced to the Section VII/Class B semifinals with a 30-25 win over Plattsburgh High Tuesday night while Khaleah Cleveland scored 25 points as the Johnsburg Jaguars scored a 45-26 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in the Class D preliminary round, the final game in Lions’ program history.

× Avery Durgan, of Beekmantown, pivots to keep the ball away from Plattsburgh defender Tenzin Pema in their Class B quarterfinal game Tuesday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

DEFENSE LEADS EAGLES TO WIN

Trailing by one at halftime, Beekmantown coach Kate Duprey made a defensive shift she said led to a strong second half in which the Eagles outscored Plattsburgh High School 17-11.

“I switched up my defense a little bit and put Avery Durgan on Tenzin (Pema), and it kind of took her out of the game a little bit,” Duprey said. “That was huge for us because we are not a big scoring team and need our defense to keep other teams on a low scoring end of scoring.”

Ana Drapeau led the Eagles with 10 points, while Taylor Nelson scored 8.

“Taylor played her best game of the season and was clearly not ready to end her Eagles basketball career,” Duprey said.

Jhenna Trombley scored seven points, while Alexis Provost and Rylee Fesette each scored two points with Zoe Danville adding one.

“It was a battle out there,” said Fesette. “PHS has a lot of respectable athletes, and they showed up today. It was a battle, but we pulled through.”

For the Hornets, Pema scored 10 points, while Caitie Parker added five, Alyssa Hemingway, four, Charlotte Steria, two, Kennedi LaValley, two, and Abbi Crahan, two.

The Eagles advanced to the Section VII/Class B semifinals, where they will face top seed Northeastern Clinton Friday at 4:45 p.m. in the Plattsburgh State Field House.

“NCCS is a really tough team, and it is going to be another really big battle,” said Fesette. “We need to have a really good practice and be ready to battle on Friday.”

“We need to find a way to score,” Duprey added. “Northeastern’s defense is so intense. They are a solid all-around team. We just need to get in the gym the next two days and work hard. Get a lot of shooting in and find out defensively how to handle them.”

× Bree Hunsdon, shown going for a rebound against Chazy last week, had 10 points to lead the Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions in their final game against Johnsburg Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

JAGUARS ADVANCE

Along with scoring 25 points to lead the eighth seed Jaguars into the Class D quarterfinals, Khaleah Cleveland added 11 rebounds and eight steals to her team’s performance, in the process becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer by passing Kasie Davis who had scored 1,068 in her career.

Cassie Dunbar and Aileen Stevens each scored six points in the win, while Charlize Bernard and Sydney Selleck each scored four.

The game also marked the end of the historic Elizabethtown-Lewis girls basketball program, as they will be part of the newly-formed Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport (ELW) school district next season.

Bree Hunsdon led the Lions with 10 points, while Brianna Cornwright and Sarah Chandler each scored five, Abigail Buck, four, and Abby Monty, two.

The game marked the second time the Jaguars have defeated a program in its final game. They played their season finale against Minerva/Newcomb last week, as Minerva will join with Johnsburg for all sports next season.

The Jaguars have a chance to make it three in a row, as the win advanced them to the Class D quarterfinal round and a matchup with top seed Westport Friday, who will also be part of the merged ELW district.