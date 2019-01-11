Big cats: Wildcats, Panthers, Lions score MVAC wins

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Cian Bresnahan brings the ball up the court for Schroon Lake earlier this week. Bresnahan scored six points in the Wildcats win over Chazy Thursday.

CHAZY | Collin Bresnahan and Andrew Pelkey connected on key baskets as the Schroon Lake Wildcats scored a 49-48 win over host Chazy Thursday night.

“It was an intense defensive game where both teams cause a lot of turnovers — We had 22 and Schroon Lake had 23,” said Chazy coach Clay Sherman.

“Andrew Pelkey came up clutch late. Alex Chapman stepped up big time for us with 7-for-8 from the field and 9-for-11 from the foul line. It was a very hard fought game by two teams with a lot of heart.”

Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said his team had a chance to put the game away early, but the Eagles responded.

“We played a sloppy second quarter and allowed them to get back into it after a good first quarter,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “We came out and had a 14-4 first and they matched with a 17-4 second quarter.”

Collin Bresnahan hit a three-pointer under two minutes to put the Wildcats up five.

“We were able to hold from there,” said Silvernail.

Cian Bresnahan scored 6 points in the win, while Collin Bresnahan finished with 5 and Gabe Gratto added 3.

Chapman led the Eagles with 23 points, followed by Bryce Panetta and Gabe Huchro with 8. Ben Norcross added 5 points, while Jordan Ratelle, Bruce Juneau and Devin Therrian scored 2 points each.

In Crown Point, Zach Spaulding scored 21 points as the Panthers finished the first half of MVAC Northern Division play with a 72-50 win over Keene, with Reese Celotti adding 12 points, Cameron Harrington and Jake LaDeau, 8, Andrew DuShane, 6, Noah Spaulding, 5, Cody Crammond, 5, and Noah Peters, 3.

Aidan Lopez led all scorers with 30 points for the Beavers, while Sebastain Smith added 12.

In Elizabethtown, Ethan Graham scored 21 points as the Lions jumped out to a 30-13 halftime lead in a 72-27 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake. Lucas Lucieer scored 15 points for the Lions, while Brayden Drew added 12, Cameron Drake, 7, Chris Jones, 6, Brandon Tromblee, 5, Tyler Monty, 4, and Lucas Spilling, 2.