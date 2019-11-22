Blaise’s record-setting night has Moriah ‘Domeward’ bound

× Expand Keith Lobdell Moriah’s Cody Petro was named the defensive player of the game in Moriah’s 46-12 win over Tuckahoe in the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals Nov. 22, while Maddox Blaise was named the offensive player of the game.

MIDDLETOWN | Moriah Junior Maddox Blaise re-wrote the Section VII record books Nov. 22 in the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals against Tuckahoe, scoring five times and running for 305 yards in a 46-12 win.

Blaise became the first running back in Section VII history to run for over 2,000 yards in a single season, finishing the night with a 2019 total of 2,125 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“It was a crazy feeling to come out and have a game lie that, but we all know we have another week of practice and need to get prepared because this is where we wanted to be,” said Blaise. “Holes were just opening up and my guys were just winning in the trenches.”

Blaise gave credit to his line — Mark Maye, Mike Esposito, Cody Petro, Myles Madill, Chris Thompson and Mike Demarais — for the work they have done throughout the season.

“It is really crazy to have this record, but it always starts with the line — that is a major part of it,” he said.

“It’s unreal to see a back who has broken the school and sectional record and to be a part of that,” said Maye “As a line, they did a lot of exterior stunts. It was hard to control at first but it opened up the middle and we took advantage of that.”

“I think the best part of our defense was when we had the ball and they could not stop Maddox,” said coach Don Tesar. “Our offensive line blocked extremely well and he hit the holes hard and started to break tackles and go for big gains. My offensive line has surprised me each week and they continue to get better each week.

“That is what we pride ourselves on,” added Tesar on the running game. “We were able to do that consistently today and we have been able to do it consistently over the years.”

While Blaise was pounding the ball on the ground for the Vikings, the Moriah defense was equally impressive, led by Cody Petro’s 10 tackles and key tackles for loss by Mike Demarais.

“We watched a lot of film and kept working at what we saw in practice all week,” said Petro. “We were able to get the job done.”

“We had to go out there and execute,” said Demarais. “We had to study a lot of film so we knew what kind of plays they would run. It was a lot of effort by everybody.”

“They mixed the pass and run as a team and we tried to clamp them up on the run and do what we could,” said Braden Swan, who had several tackles in the secondary to keep Tuckahoe plays from breaking for longer yardage.

“We were able to shut down the run,” agreed Tesar. “Cody did a supper job up the middle. We were able to make them a passing team. It was a good team defensive win. A lot of people stepped up and made plays in a solid, defensive football game.”

Moriah jumps ahead early

Blaise opened scoring in the first quarter on a 16 yard touchdown run to give the Vikings an 8-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Vikings started their fifth drive of the game on their own five yard line, with Blaise running the ball five times for 82 yards, including the final 31 on a touchdown run to extend the lead to 16-0, with Matt Diehl running once for 13 yards.

“They put us down at the five and our first play was ripping off 25 yards,” said Tesar. “It was great blocking up front and Maddox ran hard.”

The touchdown run tied Blaise for the Section VII single season rushing record, which he broke on the second play of the next Vikings drive on a four yard run. After a one yard run, Blaise then ran for another 31 yard scoring run, with the Vikings extending the lead to 24-0 and Blaise advancing to 1,999 yards on the season.

Tuckahoe scored with 24 seconds remaining in the half with the Vikings almost responding on a 30 yard option pass from Blaise to Swan, who was tackled short of the goalline.

Blaise eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark on Moriah’s first offensive play of the second half with a six yard run, becoming the first in sectional history two reach the mark.

Mason Spring scored later in the drive on a two yard keeper for make the score 38-12.

Tuckahoe responded on one 72-yard pass play to make the score 32-12, but the Vikings responded with another long run, including the final run for Blaise came in the fourth quarter, rushing for a 13 yard score for his fifth of the night and capping scoring at 46-12.

CSP next

The Vikings (8-3) will now return to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse for the second straight year, facing the same team they did a year ago in Clymer/Sherman/Panama, who rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to score a 28-27 win over Tioga in the other state semifinal.

The game will take place Friday, Nov. 29, with a noon kickoff.

“This team has worked so hard,” said Swan. “I have said in every interview this year our goal was to get back to the dome. Now that we have done that, we have to finish.”

“It gives us a second shot and a time for revenge because we are playing Clymer again,” said Maye. “It’s going to be an adventure.”

“It’s the best feeling ever,” said Demarais. “I think the majority of the team has a piece of Syracuse clothing and has been watching that team since they were young, so to play there two years in a row is just amazing.”

“It’s a good feeling and these kids worked hard for it,” Said Tesar, choking back a tear. “It is a goal the kids wanted at the beginning of the year. They did not play their best football early in the season but they settled down and started to play great ball.”

Both Petro and Tesar said defense will be key in the rematch.

“We need to play better defense than we did last year and keep our heads high no matter what,” said Petro.

“We have to do some things a little bit better against them this time around,” added Tesar. “Hopefully we can move the ball a little better than we did last season. Hopefully we can get a good week of practice and go down and make a few more plays.”

As for a second year away from home on Thanksgiving, Swan said he was looking forward to the road trip.

“Golden Corral will work for me,” he said.