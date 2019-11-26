Blaise, Alberga lead football all stars

× Expand Members of the CVAC first team offense, including offensive player of the year Maddox Blaise, Rhett Darrah, Kaden Myers, Connor Mcginnis, Braden Swan, Austin Carpenter, Carson LaPier, Patrick Alberga, Casey Breyette, Jonah Phaneuf, Myles Madill, Alex Brown, kicker Garrett Adolfo and coach of the year Eric Bennett.

PLATTSBURGH | Moriah junior Maddox Blaise and Saranac Lake senior Patrick Alberga were named as the top offensive and defensive players, respectively, for the 2019 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football season.

Blaise, who has helped lead the Vikings to the state championship game in Class D and gained 2,125 yards on the season, was named the offensive player of the year by CVAC coaches.

Alberga, who could be found in almost every opposing teams’ backfield throughout the season, was named both the CVAC defensive player of the year and lineman of the year for his work on both sides of the ball.

Saranac Lake coach Eric Bennett was named coach of the year, and the Ray Holmes sportsmanship award went to Ticonderoga.

First team

Blaise was joined by Beekmantown senior Kaden Myers as first team running backs, along with Saranac Lake quarterback Rhett Darrah, Beekmantown fullback Connor Mcginnis, Beekmantown tight end Carson LaPier, Peru receiver Austin Carpenter and Moriah receiver Braden Swan. Offensive lineman include Alberga, Beekmantown’s Jonah Phaneuf, Moriah’s Myles Madill, Plattsburgh High’s Alex Brown and Saranac’s Casey Breyette.

× Expand Members of the CVAC first team defense, including defensive player and lineman of the year Patrick Alberga, Carson LaPier, Casey Breyette, Sean Sanford, Connor Mcginnis, Addison Kelting, Ben Munn, Kaden Myers, Nate Bordeau, Dylan Garrant, Ian DeTulleo, Braden Swan, returner Austin Carpenter and punter Jayvon Carpenter.

Breyette, LaPier and Alberga were joined by Saranac Lake’s Sean Sanford on the defensive line, along with inside linebackers Mcginnis and Addison Kelting (Saranac), outside linebackers Myers and Ben Munn (Saranac Lake), cornerbacks Nate Bordeau (Beekmantown) and Dylan Garrant (PHS), and safeties Swan and Ian DeTulleo (PHS).

On special teams, Jayvon Carpenter of PHS was named first team punter, with Garrett Adolfo of Saranac kicker and Peru’s Carpenter returner.

Second team

Members of the CVAC second team offense include: Evan Snow (QB-AVCS), DeTulleo (RB-PHS), Hunter Devins (RB-Saranac), Caleb Harris (FB-Moriah), Eli Douglas (WR-AVCS), Luis Perez (WR-AVCS), Connor Recore (TE-Saranac), Shawn Joiner (OL-Peru), Mark Maye (OL-Moriah), Cody Petro (OL-Moriah), Connor Kiroy (OL-Saranac) and Sanford (OL-SLCS).

Second team defensive players include: Maye (DL-Moriah), Dustin Goddeau (DL-Peru), Brown (DL-PHS), Kiroy (DL-Saranac), Zach Swyers (ILB-Peru), Andy Brown (ILB-PHS), Gavin Padron (OLB-Peru), Bryce Smith (OLB-Saranac), Perez (CB-AVCS), Matt Diehl (CB-Moriah), Dillon Schlogl (CB-Ticonderoga), Carpenter (DB-Peru) and Recore (DB-Saranac).

Saranac Lake’s David Warner was named second team punter, with Peru’s Keegan Smith kicker and DeTulleo returner.

Honorable mention

Players named as honorable mention all stars include Joe Lloyd and Nate Doner of AVCS, Garrett Stevens and Gavin Fessette of Beekmantown, Chris Thompson and Mike Demarais of Moriah, Ian Joy and Tanner Wright of Peru, Hayden Dandrow and Liam Perkins of PHS, Alex Christman and Bailey Marsh of Saranac, Jeffrey LaVair and Logan Brown of Saranac Lake, and Terrence Benedict and Steven Barnaby of Ticonderoga.