Blaise, Madill headline All State football selections

× Expand File photos Section VII members of the NYSSWA all state football team include Maddox Blaise, Myles Madill, Casey Breyette, Patrick Alberga, Braden Swan, Austin Carpenter, Connor Mcginnis and Kaden Myers.

PORT HENRY | The state finalist Moriah Viking varsity football team had a pair of players named to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class D All State first team for 2019.

A total of eight players were named to all state teams from Section VII, led by a trio of Vikings and pair of Beekmantown Eagles.

First team

Moriah junior running back Maddox Blaise was named to the first team in Class D, and was among the players in the hunt for a player of the year award that was eventually split by Clymer-Sherman-Panama teammates Garrett Hinsdale and Cameron Barmore. Blaise was the first back in Section VII history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, finishing in the top 10 in New York State with 2,227 yards and 21 touchdowns. His 305 yards, five touchdown performance in the state semifinal game led the Vikings to their second straight Class D title game.

Moriah senior lineman Myles Madill was also named to the Class D first team as a defensive lineman. Madill played both sides of the ball this season, earning praise from head coach Don Tesar and first team CVAC honors on the offensive line. He returned to the all state list after having been named as an honorable mention member last season.

Second team

Saranac lineman Casey Breyette was named to the Class C second team as an offensive lineman. A third team defensive lineman last season, Breyette was a first team CVAC all star on both sides of the ball as the anchor for the Chiefs in the trenches.

Saranac Lake lineman Patrick Alberga was named to the Class C second team as a defensive lineman. Dominating on both sides of the ball this season for the Red Storm, Alberga was a first team member on both sides of the line and was named the CVAC lineman of the year.

Moriah defensive back Braden Swan was named to the Class D second team on defense. The Viking senior helped to lead the Viking secondary as a CVAC first team safety. Swan also played a key role on offense, playing at each skill position throughout the Vikings playoff run.

Fifth team

Peru skill player Austin Carpenter was named to the Class B second team as a defensive back. An honorable mention all state performer last season, Carpenter used his speed and skill as a CVAC first team receiver and return specialist along with a second team award at safety.

Honorable mention

Beekmantown's Connor Mcginnis was also named to the Class B honorable mention team as a linebacker. The Eagle senior was a CVAC first team inside linebacker and fullback for Beekmantown, helping to anchor the sectional champion’s defensive unit.

Beekmantown’s Kaden Myers was named to the Class B honorable mention team as a running back. The Beekmantown senior was named to the CVAC first team as a running back and outside linebacker, leading the Eagles rushing attack throughout the season on their way to a successful Section VII/Class B title defense.