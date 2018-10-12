Blue Bombers, Eagles clinch girls soccer titles

× Expand Lake Placid’s Lydia Bullock chased down a ball against a number of Chazy players as the Lady Blue Bombers clinched the Division II title with a 3-0 win over the Eagles. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers won their first Division II title in the Northern Soccer League with a 3-0 win over Chazy Thursday. The Beekmantown Lady Eagles claimed the Division I title in a 3-2 win against Northeastern Clinton.

Lydia Bullock scored all three goals in the shutout win. Brooke Paries made 15 saves for the Blue Bombers, while Emmy Moak made 19 saves for the Eagles.

“It’s amazing, we have grown so much as a team and we have been able to pull through thanks to our effort and everyone wants to win,” said Bullock. “I owe it all to the rest of the team because I cannot get the ball unless they move it up to me.”

“Lydia and Olivia Ferebee have been our two forwards all season and they work really well together and have been quite a duo for us,” coach Heather Brewer said.

Brewer said the team has been motivated through the second half of the season after their 6-4 win over Moriah.

“The intensity that we have had since we beat Moriah and had the chance to control our own destiny,” Brewer said. “We have had something to play for and that has been extra motivation for us. We have also learned how to play together better and that has paid dividends.”

Avery Durgan scored twice, and Isabella Brown scored what would become the game-winner as Beekmantown earned a 3-2 win over Northeastern Clinton, giving coach Peter Bursik his 100th career win on the pitch and earning the Lady Eagles their Division I title.

Marlie Sample and Allison Gregorie scored for the Cougars. Bailey Carter made 15 saves for the Eagles with Abby Racine making 16 for the Cougars.

Grace Clark scored in the second 10-minute overtime as Saranac Lake scored a 2-1 win over the Saranac Chiefs with Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt scoring the equalizer for the Red Storm after Nora Canning had opened the scoring for Saranac. Mecalyn Sousa made 24 saves in the win, while Payton Couture made eight saves for the Chiefs.

In Division III, Jenna Ford scored twice in the final eight minutes of regulation play for the Willsboro Warriors to force a 4-4 draw against Crown Point as Ford scored all four of the Warriors’ goals. Shawna McIntosh scored three goals for the Panthers, while Swade Potter scored the fourth. Margaret Frechette made 12 saves for the Warriors.